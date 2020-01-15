The Democrat debate on CNN was fairly run-of-the-mill as far as progressives spouting tired talking points goes (as a matter of fact the most interesting part of the evening actually might have been Michael Bloomberg’s Twitter feed turning their candidate — who wasn’t even participating in the debate — into a meatball).

However, there was a little bit of debate intrigue, and it involved Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. The Warren/Sanders fireworks might have been fueled by one of the moderators on CNN, who helped get the sparks flying by giving Elizabeth Warren a narrative assist:

"Sen. Sanders, you're saying that you never told Sen. Warren that a woman could not win the election?" SANDERS: "That is correct." "Sen. Warren, what did you think when Sen. Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?" WARREN: "I disagreed." pic.twitter.com/sVyQWR7RoS — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) January 15, 2020

The tension between Warren and Sanders ended up making the post-debate handshakes (or lack thereof in this case) a little awkward:

What did they say!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/4hBhUJNB3r — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 15, 2020

Whoa… Elizabeth Warren refuses to shake Bernie Sanders hand…? pic.twitter.com/XEsahhsibx — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) January 15, 2020

At the end of the debate, Bernie Sanders reached out to shake hands with Elizabeth Warren and Warren just rejected it. AWKWARD. pic.twitter.com/DDM9Y8vb8R — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 15, 2020

Right after the debate ended, Bernie Sanders extended his hand for a handshake and Elizabeth Warren straight up rejected him. BIG YIKES pic.twitter.com/hQY3avFuSS — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 15, 2020

Pass that popcorn!

Let’s have the hot mic, CNN. We know you have it. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 15, 2020

The most boring debate in history and then this happens and CNN isn’t talking about it at all. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 15, 2020

No hand shake for you!!! — bigal64 (@bigal64) January 15, 2020

Bern Baby Bern https://t.co/NaJswg1M7O — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) January 15, 2020

This is getting fun:

“This town isn’t big enough for the two of us. I challenge you to a duel. Meet me at the gulags at high noon…” pic.twitter.com/6fwpzGiThK — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) January 15, 2020

***

Related:

You didn’t build that: Joe Biden pivots to Barack Obama right out of the gate during #DemDebate

Tweeter writes personal, powerful thread for Dem POTUS candidates planning to call the US health care system ‘subpar and a disgrace’ at tonight’s debate

Obama alumnus says Elizabeth Warren’s statement on Bernie Sanders was ‘essentially a suicide bomb’