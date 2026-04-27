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MS NOW’s Ken Dilanian Claims Mainstream Dem WHCD Shooting Suspect Is a Far-Left Fringe Radical

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on April 27, 2026
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MS NOW’s Justice and Intelligence correspondent Ken Dilanian is desperately trying to paint suspected WHCD shooter Cole Allen as some political aberration from the fringes. Truth be told, Allen is crazy with a head full of lies, but that just means he’s a modern mainstream Democrat. His manifesto and social media postings bear this out.

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Here’s Dilanian. (WATCH)

He was describing mainstream Democrat voters whose heads are full of lies and conspiracy theories fed to them by his party’s ‘journalists.’

Allen is not someone of the far edge of the Democrat Party; he’s smack dab in the center of what passes for the mainstream thought and positions of the group. X user KanekoaTheGreat captured Allen’s social media posts. Here are some excerpts.

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Allen is obviously aligned with the core beliefs of the Democrat Party. He is indistinguishable from the party's leaders and popular influencers.

Democrat influencer JoJoFromJerz's online content was reposted by Allen. When confronted with this fact on Piers Morgan’s show, she was not happy. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Hard to see why she’s mad. Her influence worked.

Anyone who has spent even a brief time scouring official Democrat Party online accounts and reading Dem-aligned influencers’ posts easily knows Allen was just a typical member of the party.

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And they’re just as unhinged and dangerous.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP KEN DILANIAN MASS SHOOTING PIERS MORGAN

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