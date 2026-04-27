MS NOW’s Ken Dilanian Claims Mainstream Dem WHCD Shooting Suspect Is a Far-Left Fringe Radical

MS NOW’s Justice and Intelligence correspondent Ken Dilanian is desperately trying to paint suspected WHCD shooter Cole Allen as some political aberration from the fringes. Truth be told, Allen is crazy with a head full of lies, but that just means he’s a modern mainstream Democrat. His manifesto and social media postings bear this out.

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Here’s Dilanian. (WATCH)

Ken Dilanian describes Cole Allen as someone "on the far left fringes who have become radicalized… bombarded by conspiracy theories."



Allen’s manifesto and posting history echoed mainstream Democrat and media messaging about Trump.



Those conspiracy theories? pic.twitter.com/Kx9pd0qQ4F — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2026

Amazing they keep rolling out Deep State Ken. — Sal Marinello (@SalMarinello) April 27, 2026

Fusion Ken made an admission here that I’m not sure he knew he was making — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2026

He was describing mainstream Democrat voters whose heads are full of lies and conspiracy theories fed to them by his party’s ‘journalists.’

Allen is not someone of the far edge of the Democrat Party; he’s smack dab in the center of what passes for the mainstream thought and positions of the group. X user KanekoaTheGreat captured Allen’s social media posts. Here are some excerpts.

He repeated the Progressive talking points of Democrat politicians and the left wing media — wen (@wendybar14) April 27, 2026

3. Cole Allen shared mainstream Democrat politician posts like @AOC, @JBPritzker, @SenWarren, and @SenWhitehouse.



"Trump is already breaking the law."



"Prepare... for a tsunami of plunder and corruption" pic.twitter.com/2P04e7vs3l — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 26, 2026

6. Cole Allen shared Democrat conspiracies popular on X, including claims Trump staged the Butler assassination.



He also shared posts about @elonmusk’s Starlink stealing the 2024 election.@AndreaChalupa "This Starlink story is really taking off."



He called for a recount. pic.twitter.com/Xr5QXQPrxx — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 26, 2026

9. Cole Allen shared many posts from @whstancil and @MuellerSheWrote.



"Trump is nominating the most corrupt, ethically compromised,... incompetent cabinet"



"Trump was openly supportive of rioters ransacking the US Capitol"



"It's a constitutional crisis"



"The evidence Jack… pic.twitter.com/20dBjaK3nA — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 26, 2026

12. Cole Allen retweeted mainstream Democrats like @FPWellman, @davidfrum, @JoJoFromJer, and @donwinslow.



"Truly fascist."



"Just name Putin as director of national intelligence."



"Biden should nullify the election to save our democracy."



"THERE. IS. NO. LAW. ANYMORE." pic.twitter.com/9p4ccw2CUI — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 26, 2026

Allen is obviously aligned with the core beliefs of the Democrat Party. He is indistinguishable from the party's leaders and popular influencers.

Democrat influencer JoJoFromJerz's online content was reposted by Allen. When confronted with this fact on Piers Morgan’s show, she was not happy. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

That moment Jo Jo from Jerz found out the shooter was a fan of hers and retweeted her X posts. pic.twitter.com/P6nDON3kZH — Ally (@AllyJKiss) April 27, 2026

An influencer is shocked she influenced someone. Lovely filter. — Amanda (@Amanda254135865) April 28, 2026

Hard to see why she’s mad. Her influence worked.

Anyone who has spent even a brief time scouring official Democrat Party online accounts and reading Dem-aligned influencers’ posts easily knows Allen was just a typical member of the party.

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This assassin was acting on basic, everyday Democrat talking points. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) April 27, 2026

Yep...his "manifesto" could have been a senate speech by Schumer or Booker...word for word. — Whiskey_Joe (@Old_C2H5OH) April 27, 2026

In other words, someone who believed the constant drumbeat of the lying legacy media and the Democrat politicians 😡 — Tom (aka TP) (@773tom79) April 27, 2026

'...radicalized'. That's how 'we' used to talk about 'shoe bombers'. Now, 'they' are just 'mainstream' Democrat Party voters. — libNot (@libNot) April 27, 2026

And they’re just as unhinged and dangerous.

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