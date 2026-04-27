'You Can’t Touch Jimmy': Jake Tapper's Defense of Kimmel's Sick Melania Joke Draws Fire

After Jimmy Kimmel made disgusting jokes about Melania becoming a widow and Melania answered back, Jake Tapper went to bat for his celebrity friend (as he always does).

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CNN’s Jake Tapper says journalists and comedians like Jimmy Kimmel are not the ones hurling incendiary rhetoric and are not irresponsible for the rise of political violence...



“It is a big problem of calls for violence and dehumanization, and it’s getting worse. But it is not a… pic.twitter.com/AoWGCcZYO0 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 27, 2026

When a 'comedian' calls for the death of a politician, then it's no longer comedy. Particularly when said comedian is very clearly partisan, has daily rants about how much he hates Donald Trump and overall makes it very clear to his audience he hates Trump and the GOP.

Unrelated there is Jake Tapper in the back at a celebrity Dinner Party for Jimmy Kimmel https://t.co/fvkk0VzXV3 pic.twitter.com/Hw6erhYwGl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 27, 2026

Also, these celebrities are all Jake's besties and they are all celebrating Jimmy Kimmel so maybe Jake Tapper should sit this one out.

Tapper should just divulge:

I've served comedy with Jimmy Kimmel.

Jimmy Kimmel is a friend of mine.

You can't touch Jimmy Kimmel. https://t.co/dzQhl2dac0 — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) April 27, 2026

It would be more honest.

Tapper gives incest a bad name. https://t.co/spsCqUSTFB — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) April 27, 2026

You are such a pathetic clown

Imagine thinking that for some reason you and your elitist class are somehow above reproach & criticism



This is why everyone hates all of you



Also, oops…dropped thishttps://t.co/RXp8lKnrEP — Abri (@abriNotMe77) April 27, 2026

Jake Tapper should just not talk about his friend because it's a conflict of interest. That's a choice.

Awww Jake sticking up for his bestie huh?https://t.co/AlzGUHQDT0 — Susy (@Susy1004P) April 27, 2026

Is it really a 'dinner party' if they each eat four leaves of lettuce and an almond?

Is this an ad for sour cream? https://t.co/rMGss3DAJr — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) April 28, 2026

More like Grey Poupon.

If Groupthink was a photo https://t.co/R1BWzR5upe — J (@JayStibbe) April 27, 2026

I have not idea who 90% of these people are. I'm not mad about that, I gave up watching most modern TV and Movies after about 2004. Hollywood (Screen and Music) was no longer interesting. https://t.co/qr0T0oW6ap — Shaun (@ShaunStromb) April 27, 2026

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Believe it or not, Melania Trump has the exact same first amendment rights that Jake Tapper and Jimmy Kimmel have. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 27, 2026

As much as they would like to shut her down by mocking her and her accent.

That picture is so white, the SPLC wanted to give it money. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) April 27, 2026

This is the viral 2023 group photo from Kristen Bell's Instagram, taken at a star-studded dinner party at Jimmy Kimmel's South Fork Lodge in Idaho. Visible celebrities include (among others): Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, John Mulaney,… — Grok (@grok) April 28, 2026

Glad to see this photo again. It vanished so quickly when the ‘diversity’ quota was noted. 🫩 — Mommysmad (@mummysmad17) April 27, 2026

Diversity for thee and not for me, of course.

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