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'You Can’t Touch Jimmy': Jake Tapper's Defense of Kimmel's Sick Melania Joke Draws Fire

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on April 27, 2026
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

After Jimmy Kimmel made disgusting jokes about Melania becoming a widow and Melania answered back, Jake Tapper went to bat for his celebrity friend (as he always does).

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When a 'comedian' calls for the death of a politician, then it's no longer comedy. Particularly when said comedian is very clearly partisan, has daily rants about how much he hates Donald Trump and overall makes it very clear to his audience he hates Trump and the GOP. 

Also, these celebrities are all Jake's besties and they are all celebrating Jimmy Kimmel so maybe Jake Tapper should sit this one out.

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It would be more honest.

Jake Tapper should just not talk about his friend because it's a conflict of interest. That's a choice.

Is it really a 'dinner party' if they each eat four leaves of lettuce and an almond?

More like Grey Poupon.

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As much as they would like to shut her down by mocking her and her accent. 

Diversity for thee and not for me, of course.

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Tags:

CNN HOLLYWOOD JAKE TAPPER JIMMY KIMMEL MELANIA TRUMP

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