Tuesday night’s #DemDebate is going to be a long two-hour slog, but it kicked off with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer announcing that America is “on the brink of war” and asking what each candidate would bring to the position of Commander-in-Chief.

That question turned into a slap-fight between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders relitigating the Iraq War vote, but it took only minutes for Biden to pull the Barack Obama card.

*It's okay I was wrong on the Iraq War because I was Obama's VP* is literally Biden's answer. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) January 15, 2020

Biden went there early! pic.twitter.com/N7ljIdVObc — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) January 15, 2020

Biden says his Iraq war was a mistake but his record makes up for it and that Obama still picked him — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) January 15, 2020

It's 8:03 and Joe Biden has already invoked Barack Obama's name. Jesus H. Christ, it's gonna be a long night. #DemDebate — Stephanie, Anti-Nonsense Committee 🥳 (@RantsByDesign) January 15, 2020

Did you guys know Biden was Obama's VP? Wow. Did not know.#DemDebate — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) January 15, 2020

Only minutes in, and Joe Biden has already dropped Obama’s name. #DemDebate — Ashlee Marie Preston (@AshleeMPreston) January 15, 2020

Biden already had to correct himself for saying “once We were elected President” in regard to Obama 🤪 — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) January 15, 2020

Biden keeps pivoting to the fact that Obama asked him to help him get out of Iraq and won't defend the substance of his Iraq war vote — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) January 15, 2020

uh oh…. Joe Biden just said the word "was." Which means the word "Obama" is coming soon…#DemDebate — You Already Know (@napriest425) January 15, 2020

#Biden using that VP card hard for someone that isn’t even endorsed by President Obama… #DemDebate — adriana cahill (@aaaaadrianaaaaa) January 15, 2020

The year is 2023. Global warming has taken its first American city. Infrastructure is crumbling, and Millennials are rioting in the streets. Media: “President Biden, What is your plan?”@JoeBiden: “Barack Obama had a plan when he picked me to be his Vice President.” #demdebate — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) January 15, 2020

Biden: Did you guys know that Obama picked me? His only selling point. And Obama tried to talk him out of running. #DemDebate — James the Berner (P) 🐦 (@Jedi_Donatello) January 15, 2020

Biden opening statement: don’t forget Obama liked me. #DemocraticDebate — Hadas Thier (@HadasThier) January 15, 2020

Wolf Blitzer: Biden, why are you best prepared to become commander-in-chief? Biden: Because Barack Obama. #DemDebate — Will Gaillard (@wmgaillard) January 15, 2020

Biden: it was a mistake

Bernie: many thousands Iraqis and Americans died

Biden: But Barack Obama chose me#DemDebate — Lexi (@Lexi68430290) January 15, 2020

All of Biden’s answers a noun a verb and Barack Obama. — derp state 🇺🇸 (@EricVictorino) January 15, 2020

Pretty fascinating that Joe Biden seems to insist on taking credit for literally every single accomplishment of the Obama administration as if they were all his ideas and nobody else's. #DemocraticDebate — Andrew (@Troggie42) January 15, 2020

#DemDebate Biden: I was there when Obama did that! I stood near him! — Addy Kruse (@AddyKruse) January 15, 2020

Take a shot every time Biden says.. OBAMA #demdebate — Robin Ahlfors (@R0bquake) January 15, 2020

We’re five minutes in and Bernie waved his finger, Biden dropped Obama, Klobuchar shook, and Tom Steyer looked into the camera. I’m already drunk.#DemDebate — Bobby Underwood (@underbobbybaby) January 15, 2020

* * *

Update:

Here’s video: