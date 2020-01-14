We knew that Team Bloomberg was going to be insufferable when we saw their tweet saying, “Find someone who looks at you the way Mike looks at ribs.” They weren’t ribs — it was brisket — and Bloomberg just looked at it like something he’d ban:

Find someone who looks at you the way Mike looks at ribs.😍 pic.twitter.com/cXbBy2tavJ — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 4, 2020

Would Team Bloomberg up their game with practice? It is odd that they keep posting meat to promote a candidate who so badly wants to control what and how much you eat and drink. What is this?

Test your political knowledge:

SPOT THE MEATBALL THAT LOOKS LIKE MIKE. pic.twitter.com/CkzdgwpzdI — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

That’s his campaign’s verified account all right.

Let’s check on the campaign of billionaire who couldn’t buy his way on to tonight’s debate stage https://t.co/A79YxVvsuC — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 15, 2020

Although it would be hard to point to an exact moment where it was obvious to all that your campaign was dead, this has to be near the top of the list. — Narrative Feeder (@narrativefeeder) January 15, 2020

This is the kind of marketing genius billions can buy ? Explains everything 🤣 — Ms Understood (@mfunderstood) January 15, 2020

Who thinks this is something to post in public? — Hiems Fuscina (@HarpoonWinter) January 15, 2020

This is weird. Not charming. Not cute. Not witty. Not pithy. Not funny. Not clever. WEIRD. — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) January 15, 2020

Way to stick with pointed issues that matter to Americans. Drop out. — Bicentennial "We Have a One-Party System" Jones (@BicentennialJo2) January 15, 2020

Hell is this — Hotep Dad Max (@HotepDadMax) January 15, 2020

Sad. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 15, 2020

Hey @MikeBloomberg, I can come up with stuff as bad as this for a lot less money. Just sayin'. — KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) January 15, 2020

Billionaire stop-and-frisking reactionary Bloomberg's presidential campaign is going so badly, after many millions flushed down the drain on awful annoying ads, that they are already in the terminal "meatball lookalike" stagehttps://t.co/ebq9SlPbyZ — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) January 15, 2020

Who the hell is in charge of this thing? — Clinton Kildepstein 🇺🇸 (@matt_deplorable) January 15, 2020

Stuff of nightmares. — Smussie Gillette (@SmussieGillette) January 15, 2020

Thank you for making him look like a bloody testicle, I am voting for him now — A Flock of Seagals (@ASegals) January 15, 2020

I thought he was an out-of-touch billionaire but as a meatball he seems completely relatable. — Joey S (@JoeySFromCO) January 15, 2020

Stick a fork in him, he's overdone. — Komrade Pinkachu (@bob_hoke) January 15, 2020

blink once if you're OK — 红色娘子军🌹 (@detachment_red) January 15, 2020

Who thought of this? They should be fired. — TDS Therapist (@Stand4Truth1861) January 15, 2020

OMG, I'm not gonna eat meatballs for the rest of my life 🤮 — Kas Nt (@KasNt_MINE) January 15, 2020

Winning strategy — Salty McDougal (@SaltyMcDougal) January 15, 2020

Get help. Now. — Richard Cranium (@richardcranium6) January 15, 2020

Where exactly would you say you are headed with this feed? — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) January 15, 2020

You don’t want to know.

Observers believe the turning point of the 1976 election is when Gerald Ford debated while eating a sausage calzone. #DebateFacts #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/cZYvU4r6Px — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

The left can’t meme. — Kambree Kawahine Koa – Text EMPOWER to 88022 (@KamVTV) January 15, 2020

Not all meatballs that look like Michael Bloomberg are memes. — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

It’s been an hour and whoever posted that tweet hasn’t been fired yet. That alone is disqualifying.

* * *

Update:

All – We think this account has been hacked. Please disregard the tweets. — California for Bloomberg (@CA4Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Hi – We think the account has been hacked. We're trying to reach the campaign. — California for Bloomberg (@CA4Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Sucks to be hacked during the debate you didn’t qualify for.

Mike Bloomberg's campaign deleted this tweet letting voters know that Bloomberg can fit nine D batteries in his mouth at once. This is not fake. #DemDebate #CNNDebate pic.twitter.com/cOfVTDIXCk — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) January 15, 2020

Related: