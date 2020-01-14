We knew that Team Bloomberg was going to be insufferable when we saw their tweet saying, “Find someone who looks at you the way Mike looks at ribs.” They weren’t ribs — it was brisket — and Bloomberg just looked at it like something he’d ban:

Would Team Bloomberg up their game with practice? It is odd that they keep posting meat to promote a candidate who so badly wants to control what and how much you eat and drink. What is this?

That’s his campaign’s verified account all right.

Trending

You don’t want to know.

It’s been an hour and whoever posted that tweet hasn’t been fired yet. That alone is disqualifying.

* * *

Update:

Sucks to be hacked during the debate you didn’t qualify for.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: cringeMeatballMichael BloombergTeam Bloomberg