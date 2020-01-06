2020 Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg might be shoveling millions of dollars in the furnace to fund his television ad campaign, but he’s discovered social media as well. He’s tweeted a photo of the nightmarish open office he plans to turn the White House East Room into (so he’ll be closer to his team) and a photo of himself standing on the New York subway to prove that he … always stands?

Those have both been tweets from Bloomberg’s own account, but now Team Bloomberg seems to be talking the helm, and they’ve already tripped up.

Find someone who looks at you the way Mike looks at ribs.😍 pic.twitter.com/cXbBy2tavJ — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 4, 2020

With contempt? — Mic Dre (@mic_p_dre) January 6, 2020

… with barely concealed disdain? — Dan (@LawoftheGator) January 6, 2020

With disgust and anxiety? — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) January 6, 2020

Truly the face of joy. pic.twitter.com/Dbbds1nsk3 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 6, 2020

Bloomberg looks as comfortable there as a hog might feel. — Verbaluce (@verbaluce) January 6, 2020

Reads more like an expression of dread with just the slightest bit of contempt/disgust to me. Must be awful, having to constantly pose for photo ops with the unwashed masses and eat delicious brisket. — True Face (@actualproximate) January 6, 2020

I’m amazed that you people think that this is a flattering picture. He looks like he’s disgusted at the peasant food that’s been laid out before him — The Original Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) January 6, 2020

And he looks scared of it! 😂 — PSAM (@PSAM51790345) January 6, 2020

He looks like he's tallying the calorie count in his head. — neets (@nycneets) January 6, 2020

He looks ready to leave — besus (@CarlHunngus) January 6, 2020

"So this is how the poors eat? I can't say I'm impressed…" — The World's Foremost Authority (@RayShowRatio) January 6, 2020

those aren’t ribs, that’s brisket. Also, that’s some of the worst looking BBQ I’ve ever seen. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 6, 2020

Find someone in your marketing staff who knows the difference between ribs and what appears to be some extremely poorly made brisket. — green world war III (@tomizedconsumer) January 6, 2020

Lol. Clearly brisket. I don’t think I can trust people who don’t know bbq. — Matthew White (@Matt_S_White) January 6, 2020

May I also point out that it looks incredibly dry. Just like Mike's personality. — Jules Luciano (@JulesInFoCo) January 6, 2020

i thought meat was bad? and, those aren't ribs. — Anton Pagi (@AntonPagi) January 6, 2020

Leave it to a New Yorker to not know what ribs look like. And for the record, that's crap BBQ. — Revered and Austere Mourners (@rvolt24) January 6, 2020

I don't think Mike has the slightest idea. — Billy Anderson (@wawabilly) January 6, 2020

Yeah, that's brisket there, New York. — Jon Cassidy (@jpcassidy000) January 6, 2020

That’s NY ribs… — Scott Wright (@scottwright1429) January 6, 2020

He's just looking for a way to tax it. — David Fowler (@model217) January 6, 2020

Um that’s brisket and I don’t want to find someone that looks at me like they’re trying to find a new way to tax me. But thank you. @TeamBloomberg — Barefoot Productions, llc (@barefootprods) January 6, 2020

Being Jewish, I would hope he knows brisket. It's very popular on Jewish holidays. 😊 — ACT📚☕ (@ACT519) January 6, 2020

Probably figuring out how to ban them. — Impeach This 🍑 (@velcra820) January 6, 2020

And he’s ruled that 2.5 ounces max per order. — Brad Clapper (@BClap23) January 6, 2020

<GASP> PLASTIC utensils??? — Rani ~~ ~ Last of the Red Hot Boomers 🧨 (@MilitaryRosary) January 6, 2020

He's already slapped their giant drinks off the table — BGH – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KissMyCamo) January 6, 2020

He let his picture be taken in front of a Coca Cola sign…. that is against his own rules — Mike Tapas (@MikeTapas) January 6, 2020

Coke sign above his head probably to big — fred (@americanfreebir) January 6, 2020

Notice, they all hid their sodas. 🚫🥤 — Charles Mulligan (@CharlesMullig15) January 6, 2020

Are they allowed to drink soda? — Boomer McBlockmee (@WiseOldToolFan) January 6, 2020

For now …

Ahh, Bloomberg’s feeble attempts to relate to the middle and lower classes — Zeke Morgan (@z3kem0rgan) January 6, 2020

That just tanked his campaign — JC (@Quato2) January 6, 2020

This is what passes for social media from the most wealthy candidate in the race? Embarrassing. — Behold666 (@behold666) January 6, 2020

This is going to be The Producers in campaign form, isn't it… — Orange Juche (@OrangeJuche) January 6, 2020

I'd rather find a presidential candidate that actually wants to win and will compete in the first 4 primaries. Also, those aren't ribs. — Boom Boom (@Josh1938) January 6, 2020

We want to see Bloomberg out on the campaign trail tearing into a huge Philly cheesesteak. Actually, we don’t.

