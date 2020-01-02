Remember back in 2016 when presidential candidate Hillary Clinton decided to take a ride among the huddled masses on the New York City subway — although she had a bit of trouble getting through the turnstile as her card kept being rejected. Unfortunately, she (and her security detail and the media) got through and made people’s commutes even more uncomfortable.

Hillary Clinton stood on the subway and lost. Does Michael Bloomberg think standing is a winning strategy? He responded to a tweet asking New Yorkers “which is the best seat” with this:

Even the co-founder of the gun control group March for Our Lives isn’t impressed:

Ouch. And that’s after Bloomberg gave $50 million to Everytown for Gun Safety, which helped the Parkland students plan and prepare the march.

