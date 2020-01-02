Remember back in 2016 when presidential candidate Hillary Clinton decided to take a ride among the huddled masses on the New York City subway — although she had a bit of trouble getting through the turnstile as her card kept being rejected. Unfortunately, she (and her security detail and the media) got through and made people’s commutes even more uncomfortable.

Despite the chaos, Clinton seemed to enjoy the subway ride. She said she last rode a year and a half or two yrs ago. pic.twitter.com/fro7ublPAP — Dan Merica (@merica) April 7, 2016

Hillary Clinton stood on the subway and lost. Does Michael Bloomberg think standing is a winning strategy? He responded to a tweet asking New Yorkers “which is the best seat” with this:

Except when you're peeing, I bet. — Filthy Comfortable (@FilthyComforta2) January 2, 2020

But nobody can tell you’re standing. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 2, 2020

Bloomberg is a door leaner – the lowest of the low. https://t.co/wFrwSjXgiI — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 2, 2020

mike you're standing in the way of people exiting and entering the subway car, so… uh, this tracks — jeff is extremely online (@thecultureofme) January 2, 2020

In the doorway? So that you're in everyone's way when they try to exit or enter the train? — Jackie Barrientes (@JBarrientes_DC) January 2, 2020

Uh, you stood…to get out of your SUV. We haven’t forgotten Mikey https://t.co/2qmhvshsr4 — Josh Silverstein (@joshingnyc) January 2, 2020

I always stand when my film crew shoots me too. — Regs (@r3gulations) January 2, 2020

Just one of the regular people. — Regs (@r3gulations) January 2, 2020

Dude, nice. Not even holding the rails. The way god intended. You have my vote. — TacticalTrader (@TellsTheFuture) January 2, 2020

I’m assuming you either fall over or read the newspaper with one hand after the train departs. Picture makes no sense. — Bejoy Sen (@NotoriousSEN) January 2, 2020

Bloomberg rented out the entire subway cart just to get this "everyday New Yorker" shot — FatherofThree (@whiter069) January 2, 2020

Really? Just a “regular guy” with $50,000,000,000 riding the subway (with a camera crew, and security dressed as passengers around him) — (((Feddi Up))) (@FeddiUp) January 2, 2020

With armed guards, no doubt — 🍀Paddy O’Dhonnabhain🦉 (@ODhonnabhain) January 2, 2020

Such a hero. God bless you, Sir. — Tax Break and Net Neutrality Survivor (@RomanGriffen) January 2, 2020

I can't roll my eyes back in my head far enough 🙄 — MachineGunBarbie ✝️ (@TrumpYourPrez) January 2, 2020

When was the last time, outside of a campaign photo op, anyone saw him on the subway? He’s technically telling the truth though. This one time that he rode the subway, he stood. So he does “always stand”. — JA (@atchjs) January 2, 2020

This millionaire is just like us. What a humble human being that is definitely not a reptile. I feel so much pride and awe. — Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (@Shadowhog1989) January 2, 2020

Humble people do not point out that they are humble. 🤣🤣🤣 — Zeragas (@MatCauthon657) January 2, 2020

Please take the 3 or 4 train to Crown Heights wearing a Yarmulka. It will be a wonderful show of support and solidarity. Thank you! — Avraham Berkowitz (@GlobalRabbi) January 2, 2020

He always stands because there's probably a few homeless people laying on the seats. But that's not on him. That's on de Blasio — (((#NameThisProfile)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@SglNewYork) January 2, 2020

I would too.. sometimes they urinate in the seats. — bigal64 (@bigal64) January 2, 2020

1 Avoiding eye contact.

2 Reading a newspaper.

3 Looks out of place in that suit.

4 Head bowed down.

5 Passing up an opportunity to meet the people around him. — Joe Republican (@Joe_Republican) January 2, 2020

1. Head down

2. Bad hair

3. Slumped shoulders

4. Chin doubled down

5. Pretending to be smart reading a paper standing on the train ignoring his potential constituents. Proving he will care more about what the elites who write the paper think than the people on the street — Fready Freshcastle (@TheLeft2Right) January 2, 2020

Standing with no hand holding a bar makes him look fake.

Disinterest around him.

Newspaper like it's 1950.

Looking down.

Standing under a Do Not sign. — Sheepdog Covfefe (@navymig) January 2, 2020

What a man of the people! Why look at how everyone is engaging him and he them! Yep, you stand out from the rest of the folks with you….. ummm which one is you again? — S Thomas (@rsmpinchrist) January 2, 2020

Even the co-founder of the gun control group March for Our Lives isn’t impressed:

Oh Mike, what a decent legacy you had before all of this bullshit — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) January 2, 2020

Ouch. And that’s after Bloomberg gave $50 million to Everytown for Gun Safety, which helped the Parkland students plan and prepare the march.

