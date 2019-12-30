Michael Bloomberg doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of winning the Democratic presidential nomination unless all of his remaining competition either bow out or die. But that’s not stopping him from giving the White House the makeover of his dreams:

This man belongs nowhere near the White House. Or any building with an office.

In other words, it’s the kind of stuff you post when you’re Michael Bloomberg.

