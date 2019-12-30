Michael Bloomberg doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of winning the Democratic presidential nomination unless all of his remaining competition either bow out or die. But that’s not stopping him from giving the White House the makeover of his dreams:

As president, I'll turn the East Room into an open office plan, where I’ll sit with our team. I’ll use the Oval Office for some official functions – never for tweeting – but the rest of the time, I’ll be where a leader should be: with the team. https://t.co/zIU3ZL5uIv pic.twitter.com/jLwWKJCmxw — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) December 30, 2019

This man belongs nowhere near the White House. Or any building with an office.

Nobody cares about your office floor plan. This is the kind of stuff you post when you don't have any real ideas to sell people on. https://t.co/EwIvSrnLS0 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) December 30, 2019

In other words, it’s the kind of stuff you post when you’re Michael Bloomberg.

I agree, force all government employees to suffer as the private sector has suffered https://t.co/hJV3kNgacK — PoliMath (@politicalmath) December 30, 2019

It's funny to me that Bloomberg is doing this "open office" suggestion.

Shitty managers *love* open offices b/c it lets them keep an eye on their employees without having to actually know or interact with any of them.

It's a power thing. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) December 30, 2019

A cubicle farm AND micromanagement. What an inspiring combination! https://t.co/MtPiqHrmQZ — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) December 30, 2019

I would say "no disrespect intended," but not sure it'd be believable, because this is one of the dumbest things I've ever seen. https://t.co/pnkKupvWZy — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 30, 2019

