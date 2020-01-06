Ricky Gervais ripping apart Hollywood while he hosted the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night amused many, but there were some who didn’t see the humor in his shredding of Tinseltown hypocrisy.

Gervais, about 24-hours after hosting the Golden Globes, had a question about those who are criticizing him:

null

Hey, that’s a great question!

The criticism of Gervais speaks volumes.

Trending

And that’s why so many people were triggered at the Golden Globes.

***

Related:

For SOME reason Ricky Gervais doesn’t think he’ll be hosting the Golden Globes every year (as people polled would like to see)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #goldenglobesHollywoodRicky Gervais