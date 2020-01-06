Ricky Gervais ripping apart Hollywood while he hosted the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night amused many, but there were some who didn’t see the humor in his shredding of Tinseltown hypocrisy.

Gervais, about 24-hours after hosting the Golden Globes, had a question about those who are criticizing him:

Hey, that’s a great question!

You’re sane and the Left equates sanity with being right wing. https://t.co/riY0JDGQvF — Kim Priestap (@kimpriestap) January 7, 2020

You know you’re fully woke when you think mocking the richest & most powerful ‘punching down’. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) January 7, 2020

The criticism of Gervais speaks volumes.

If you say anything against the left then you are automatically a far right wing racist fascist xenophobic bigot. — Doriano Carta (@Paisano) January 6, 2020

The worst part – he didn’t actually say anything against the left – it was about pedophiles, serial rapists, & hypocrisy with a few specific jokes about old school actors. I’m raising my eyebrows over why the far left is taking so much offense. — Sherry W (@tobellewiththis) January 7, 2020

You verbally obliterated them, you said what we all want to say. It was possibly the best 7 minutes of television I have ever seen. 👊🏻 — Chris Minister of Smartarsery (@Lumberist) January 7, 2020

Its simple Ricky The "left wing" is being taken over by wealthy corporations and elites https://t.co/ssmg0vbkGd Its why social media bans people and they cheer

its why Apple runs "sweatshops" and they cheer https://t.co/CS42wOuk6Q — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 6, 2020

Because that’s who the left is now. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 7, 2020

No one on the left has laughed since 2016. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) January 7, 2020

Because anything they dislike or disagree with is automatically labeled right wing hate speech. https://t.co/Jaf426DmYa — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) January 6, 2020

You entered the Hollywood bubble and destroyed it with a chainsaw — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 6, 2020

And that’s why so many people were triggered at the Golden Globes.

