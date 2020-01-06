As we told you last night, Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais ripped Hollywood hard during his opening monolog and subsequent comments, and it was found to be hilarious (except by many actors, producers, and directors in the audience). Gervais was such a hit with viewers that they’d like him back again, according to a poll:

Golden Globes viewers want Ricky Gervais to host ‘every year’ — He was ‘amazing!’ [POLL RESULTS] https://t.co/JHJF6Bdozl pic.twitter.com/MOgXoRudwR — Gold Derby (@GoldDerby) January 6, 2020

What does Gervais think? For some reason, he doesn’t see that happening:

Never gonna happen 😂 https://t.co/1tYopQjL1c — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 6, 2020

Now why might that be? LOL.

You said what the world wanted to say in 7 minutes 🙌 — Richard B. (@Richbass1981) January 6, 2020

Gervais also has two distinctly different retweets in his timeline since the show last night:

