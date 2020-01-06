As we told you last night, Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais ripped Hollywood hard during his opening monolog and subsequent comments, and it was found to be hilarious (except by many actors, producers, and directors in the audience). Gervais was such a hit with viewers that they’d like him back again, according to a poll:

What does Gervais think? For some reason, he doesn’t see that happening:

Now why might that be? LOL.

Gervais also has two distinctly different retweets in his timeline since the show last night:

*****

