The action at the Democrat debate escalated fairly quickly after Pete Buttigieg’s comment about “purity tests” was directed at Elizabeth Warren:

HAHAHAHA. Buttigieg tells Warren she can't even pass her own purity standards. #DemDebate — Beth Baumann (@eb454) December 20, 2019

It just got awkward, didn’t it?

"This is the problem with issuing purity tests you yourself cannot pass." – Buttigieg to Warren. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) December 20, 2019

Warren: This guy hung out in a wine cave with rich people. Buttigieg: I'm the only person here who's not a millionaire or billionaire. "This is the problem with issuing purity tests you yourself cannot pass." Fiiiight! — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) December 20, 2019

Here’s the exchange:

WATCH: @ewarren hits @PeteButtigieg for holding fundraisers "in a wine cave full of crystals and served $900-a-bottle wine." Buttigieg responds by saying Warren is creating "a purity that [she herself] cannot pass." #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/YuKeZxpi9t — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) December 20, 2019

Warren seemed to be a bit stunned:

Ouch!

Zing! That's going to leave a mark. https://t.co/Lnx0aKYgEW — Captain Conservative (@CapCnservative) December 20, 2019

Sure looks like it did.

***

Related:

BOLD strategy! Joe Biden takes a page from Hillary to describe what would be an acceptable level of blue collar job losses for Green New Deal implementation (Hint: It’s a LOT)

Asked at #DemDebate about closing Guantanamo Bay, Joe Biden quickly pivots to Israel

First question at #DemDebate: How would you make Trump’s impeachment more popular with Americans?