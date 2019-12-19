Surprising no one, Thursday night’s Democratic debate kicked off with a question about President Trump’s impeachment.

The first question is on impeachment. https://t.co/muUCzL8496 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 20, 2019

Of course, everyone on stage supported his impeachment, so the question was more along the lines of, what would you do to convince more Americans that impeachment is a good thing? Because there’s a stubborn half of the country who aren’t on board.

Second debate in a row to open with an impeachment question. I think this is not a good use of time. The candidates are all for impeachment, and if they become president, the “should Trump be impeached” question will be moot. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) December 20, 2019

Also, I am not interested in hearing horserace questions like "Why do you think the poll numbers don't support impeachment." — ((Lincoln Mitchell)) (@LincolnMitchell) December 20, 2019

Agreed. But it's not just a bad question, it's a dangerous one. We shouldn't be asking the candidates about their commitment to punish a political revival. — (((MarkJSays))) but also Devin Nunes’s turkey (@MarkJHenrysDad) December 20, 2019

Literally the first question is about impeachment. "What would you do to convince more people that we should impeach Trump?" It's going to be a long fucking debate. — Tom C. 🧢🐐 (@KICKennyC) December 20, 2019

Would be good for one of them just to say – he is impeached – time to move on. — ConsumingML (@Grant_Case) December 20, 2019

I couldn't care less how to convince Americans that impeachment is the right thing to do. This debate already sucks on the first question. — Overthrow and 5739 others (@MitchRanda11) December 20, 2019

This is the third Democratic debate in a row where the first question has focused on impeachment. Not jobs, not wages, not trade, not foreign policy, not healthcare. Impeachment, impeachment, impeachment. Obsessed! #DemDebate — Andrew Clark 🎄 (@AndrewHClark) December 20, 2019

First debate question is about why more people aren't in favor of impeachment and how to make it more favorable lol shoot me — ☂️Ryan Kendrick☂️ (@RyanKendrickYT) December 20, 2019

First Q on impeachment. An issue they all agree upon, and literally don't talk about on the campaign trail b/c even their own voters don't particularly care — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) December 20, 2019

And every Senator who answers this question is now a biased juror… — Pat OBrien (@patobriennyusa) December 20, 2019

unbelievable… we know you all have the same basic opinion, but lets just go ahead and ask again – can we have some virtue signalling please from all the candidates? … ugh — John D Haskell (@johndhaskell) December 20, 2019

They will waste over 10% of the time on this. — WTFisGoingOn (@FisGoing) December 20, 2019

Three Democratic debates in a row, the first questions have been about impeachment. The American people care about their jobs and wages, prescription drug prices, and keeping our nation safe, but Democrats are obsessed with undoing the 2016 election. — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) December 20, 2019

Trump winning the Dem debates and he isn’t even there. — JC_Ballenger (@BallengerJc) December 20, 2019

The first question tonight at the debate is of course about impeachment. Candidates were asked what they can do to get more American people to side with democrats? Not a single candidate answered the question. — ashley van dyke (@ashleyvandyke) December 20, 2019

My god. The first question is about impeachment. This debate is already terrible. — J❄️el (@jwitmer) December 20, 2019

First debate questions: ImPeAcHmEnT? — Jordan McCloskey 🍍 (@LoaphMeat) December 20, 2019

PBS debate background is dizzying & headache inducing. And what's this first question? Biased much? — Mrs. O'Lady (@MrsOLady1) December 20, 2019

Hi guys, welcome to our hard hitting and substantive debate. Our first question: Is Trump bad? #DemocraticDebate — Caleb the Hairy (@calebthehairy) December 20, 2019

First question of the debate and we’re off the a terrible start!! How is it even remotely productive to talk about impeachment? WHAT ARE YOUR POLICIES!?!?! #DemDebate — Dᴇᴄʟᴀɴ Sᴛᴇᴄʜᴇʀ 🧢 (@DeclanStecher) December 20, 2019

“Trump’s mean” always makes me laugh. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 20, 2019

