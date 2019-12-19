Remember during the 2016 campaign when Hillary Clinton was in Pennsylvania and was excited to tell the audience that “we’re gonna put a lot of coal companies out of business” in order to implement the Democrats’ “green jobs” utopia? At tonight’s Democrat debate, Joe Biden was asked something similar, and it sounds like he’s willing to sacrifice a whole lot of blue collar jobs to make the Dems’ Green New Deal dream come true:

Biden says he is willing to sacrifice good paying blue collar jobs in favor of Green policies Coming to a Trump ad near you… — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) December 20, 2019

Yep, that’s what Biden said. And how many jobs would be considered acceptable sacrifices for the Dems’ green schemes?

Biden: “yes” willing to sacrifice hundreds of thousands of blue-collar jobs for green new deal policies pic.twitter.com/fPdcE6b72R — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 20, 2019

Hundreds of thousands. That might even pale in comparison to Hillary’s promise that she tried to quickly backpedal from a few years ago.

Moderator: "Would you be willing to sacrifice potentially hundreds of thousands of blue collar workers in the interest of transitioning to that greener economy?" Joe Biden: "The answers yes." #DemDebatepic.twitter.com/mhg2uLun8Y — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) December 20, 2019

Well done, Joe!

Unbelievable. Imagine the faces of his staffers backstage. — Cam Mashburn (@cammashburn) December 20, 2019

Brace for post-debate damage control from the Biden campaign!