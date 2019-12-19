Remember during the 2016 campaign when Hillary Clinton was in Pennsylvania and was excited to tell the audience that “we’re gonna put a lot of coal companies out of business” in order to implement the Democrats’ “green jobs” utopia? At tonight’s Democrat debate, Joe Biden was asked something similar, and it sounds like he’s willing to sacrifice a whole lot of blue collar jobs to make the Dems’ Green New Deal dream come true:

Yep, that’s what Biden said. And how many jobs would be considered acceptable sacrifices for the Dems’ green schemes?

Trending

Hundreds of thousands. That might even pale in comparison to Hillary’s promise that she tried to quickly backpedal from a few years ago.

Well done, Joe!

Brace for post-debate damage control from the Biden campaign!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #DemocraticDebate2020 electionGreen New DealJoe Biden