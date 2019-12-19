On January 22, 2009, President Barack Obama issued an executive order calling for the closure of the prison facility at Guantanamo Bay within one year.

The day before President Trump’s inauguration, Obama made a final plea to Congress to close Gitmo. The guy had eight years in office to get it done, and his vice president was Joe Biden.

Guantanamo Bay came up at Thursday night’s Democratic debate, and Biden was put on the spot. So, he quickly pivoted back to an earlier question about Israel.

He wouldn’t. Now about Israel …

