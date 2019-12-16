As Twitchy told you yesterday, James Comey’s interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News didn’t go so well for him:

Comey’s comments included doing a fast backtrack on what he’d previously said about the FISA process in the FBI’s Russia investigation:

Here’s a video shot & chaser that shows just how glaring Comey’s lie was:

And remember, that’s the same James Comey that was claiming “vindication” and taking a victory lap just after the IG report was released.

We’ll take “things that will probably never happen” for $500, Alex!

