As Twitchy told you yesterday, James Comey’s interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News didn’t go so well for him:

Consider him DRAGGED! Fox News Sunday just embarrasses the HELL out of James Comey and it’s GLORIOUS (watch) https://t.co/w9ZUHCxPe5 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 15, 2019

Comey’s comments included doing a fast backtrack on what he’d previously said about the FISA process in the FBI’s Russia investigation:

Comey admits DOJ watchdog was right about FBI sloppiness with FISA: “He’s right, I was wrong.” pic.twitter.com/CWrxQFEfy5 — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) December 15, 2019

Comey to Chris Wallace this morning on his previous statements that the FISA process was properly used, which the IG report flatly contradicts: “He is right. I was wrong.” — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 15, 2019

Here’s a video shot & chaser that shows just how glaring Comey’s lie was:

Yesterday, Jim Comey was asked: "Would you agree that the FISA court was also given false information by the FBI?" He responded: "I think that’s fair.” Just one year ago, he called claims of FISA abuse “Nonsense” Jim Comey owes President Trump an apology. pic.twitter.com/YlymhnhIBL — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) December 16, 2019

And remember, that’s the same James Comey that was claiming “vindication” and taking a victory lap just after the IG report was released.

The dude is toast! Yet he refuses to apologi,e to Carter Page and the American public. https://t.co/hxy0wRV7su — Steve Blackwell (@Phoenixxxxx) December 16, 2019

He calls it sloppy. How come the FBI is only "sloppy" when they went after their political opponents? Everyone knows the top FBI officials aren't sloppy. They are calculated and attentive to details more than most. Whatever they do is done with the utmost intent. — Michael Harwell (@MikeHarwell66) December 16, 2019

Comey was either incompetent as head of the FBI, of a willful liar, or probably both. He is a shipwreck. https://t.co/nDm8ppGl1U — Larry D. Elliott (@Ijn2two) December 16, 2019

Oh, Lordy. — Patrick J. Moran (@MORAN784) December 16, 2019

Just cant stop talking himself into a corner–Keep it up Jimmy https://t.co/Mq9CEqNMIi — JRG (@jonathonRGeorge) December 16, 2019

He owes the American people an apology as well! — KP (@KNPACE) December 16, 2019

We’ll take “things that will probably never happen” for $500, Alex!

***

Related:

This guy: James Comey’s IG report conclusion is that the FBI’s ‘mistakes’ were ‘just good people trying to protect America’