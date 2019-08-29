As you now know, the Justice Department IG report had some harsh things to say about James Comey’s actions when he was the head of the FBI, but Comey actually had the audacity to say the White House owed him an apology.

Dan Bongino had heard enough:

Comey celebrating a report, which clearly lays out his ethical depravity and disregard for the rules of his employment, is the Comiest Comey thing ever. What a clown 🤡 this guy is. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 29, 2019

Comey did leak confidential information and he’s only skating on a technicality because his “lawyer” still retained a clearance. Comey knew he was pulling a snake move and he did it anyway. That he’s taking a victory lap today speaks to his absolute lack of character or morals. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 29, 2019

It is indeed maddening.

I can not possibly be reading the same report Jim is reading. What is wrong with this man? — calico (@tlynne_tracie) August 29, 2019

Let’s see how happy he is in a couple of months from now. — G Michael Brown (@GMichaelBrown) August 29, 2019

Also speaks to the fact that these people know they are out of reach, clearly above the law. That’s why they sneer at the rest of us https://t.co/n27lQfKwYp — bill childers (@bchildersjr) August 29, 2019

Just waiting for the other shoe…..to hit him upside da head. https://t.co/JAD8GvDiXy — Deb Blumenstein (@LittleFish17) August 29, 2019

