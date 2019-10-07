President Trump’s tweets about a change in his administration’s Syria policy have been met with some major criticism, and some of it comes from Hillary Clinton:

And with that, Hillary 2019 started tripping all over the Hillary from previous years:

Being Hillary Clinton means never having to suffer any pangs of self-awareness.

But hey, maybe Hillary’s going to run again after all.

***

