President Trump’s tweets about a change in his administration’s Syria policy have been met with some major criticism, and some of it comes from Hillary Clinton:

Let us be clear: The president has sided with authoritarian leaders of Turkey and Russia over our loyal allies and America’s own interests. His decision is a sickening betrayal both of the Kurds and his oath of office. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 7, 2019

And with that, Hillary 2019 started tripping all over the Hillary from previous years:

HRod's only principle is anti-Trumpism https://t.co/XhVvOUshE9 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 7, 2019

"Turkish sponsors paid Bill Clinton $1 million for three speeches, including one to an Arab stock exchange."https://t.co/lC1UXrLYnb https://t.co/WkI3ysprto — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 7, 2019

Being Hillary Clinton means never having to suffer any pangs of self-awareness.

You gave Russia a reset button — heather naomi golden America the Greatest Country (@codeezra) October 7, 2019

And Hillary had a reset button and sold weapons grade uranium to the Russians. — Ron Clark (@Cowboy96H) October 7, 2019

Interesting that the former Secretary of State does not consider NATO member Turkey to be an ally. Wonder what she thinks the T stands for. https://t.co/t94fAQxn5i — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 7, 2019

But hey, maybe Hillary’s going to run again after all.

Ambassador Stevens was unavailable for comment. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 7, 2019

Hillary Clinton wouldn't know an American Interest if she fell all over it. https://t.co/1HbVTzzEJl — Diana West (@diana_west_) October 7, 2019

Hillary's going to pretend that she wasn't Secretary of State of an administration that did nothing while Russians bombed our allies in Syria https://t.co/UzMAm1bNRk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 7, 2019

