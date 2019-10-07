President Trump’s tweets about a change in his administration’s Syria policy have been met with some major criticism, and some of it comes from Hillary Clinton:
Let us be clear: The president has sided with authoritarian leaders of Turkey and Russia over our loyal allies and America’s own interests. His decision is a sickening betrayal both of the Kurds and his oath of office.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 7, 2019
And with that, Hillary 2019 started tripping all over the Hillary from previous years:
HRod's only principle is anti-Trumpism https://t.co/XhVvOUshE9
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 7, 2019
— sharia board 👳🏻♂️👻🎃 (@SirajAHashmi) October 7, 2019
"Turkish sponsors paid Bill Clinton $1 million for three speeches, including one to an Arab stock exchange."https://t.co/lC1UXrLYnb https://t.co/WkI3ysprto
— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 7, 2019
Being Hillary Clinton means never having to suffer any pangs of self-awareness.
You gave Russia a reset button
— heather naomi golden America the Greatest Country (@codeezra) October 7, 2019
And Hillary had a reset button and sold weapons grade uranium to the Russians.
— Ron Clark (@Cowboy96H) October 7, 2019
Interesting that the former Secretary of State does not consider NATO member Turkey to be an ally. Wonder what she thinks the T stands for. https://t.co/t94fAQxn5i
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 7, 2019
But hey, maybe Hillary’s going to run again after all.
Ambassador Stevens was unavailable for comment.
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 7, 2019
Lady Libya says stuff… https://t.co/JWYkltFJvI
— John Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) October 7, 2019
Hillary Clinton wouldn't know an American Interest if she fell all over it. https://t.co/1HbVTzzEJl
— Diana West (@diana_west_) October 7, 2019
Hillary's going to pretend that she wasn't Secretary of State of an administration that did nothing while Russians bombed our allies in Syria https://t.co/UzMAm1bNRk
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 7, 2019
