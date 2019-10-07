Earlier today, Rasmussen Reports perked up some ears by teasing an announcement:

What, oh what, could it possibly be?

At that point, Rasmussen started reeling in the speculation:

What was the “big news for Hillary Clinton supporters”?

The “big news” was another poll showing Hillary beating Trump, not unlike the polls from 2016 that showed the same thing.

It’s “deja vu all over again.”

