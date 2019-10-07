Earlier today, Rasmussen Reports perked up some ears by teasing an announcement:

BIG: Big News for Hillary Clinton supporters coming at 10:30 EST! (Note to political press: you should have bought those tickets for the October 16th event at her house.) https://t.co/0h9pRMn0o0 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 7, 2019

What, oh what, could it possibly be?

Me reading this like pic.twitter.com/LvHy6xoUH3 — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) October 7, 2019

Well since you get immunity from all crimes simply by running for president, this seems like the logical choice. — Jonathan Falcon (@JonathanFalcons) October 7, 2019

Hillary losing for the third time would be amazing. pic.twitter.com/uFNC6CRiE2 — Raymond Luxury Yacht (@HoodroR) October 7, 2019

She has finally found Wisconsin on a map and she's back!!! https://t.co/S47kLha1YC pic.twitter.com/i3qQpYWpyq — Cake & Capitalism – Equality 7-2521 (@DAVIDFERNANDES8) October 7, 2019

The 2020 presidential election just got lit! — Candy Curmudgeon Corn – Andrew Young (@NucMM1retired) October 7, 2019

She’ll never survive a third loss. — Laura Gadbery 💁🏼‍♀️ (@lgadbery) October 7, 2019

At that point, Rasmussen started reeling in the speculation:

Umm – caution: we do national & state polling, not campaign announcements, folks. And if you are already a Platinum Subscriber you know what's coming. The press btw are already Platinum Subscribers.https://t.co/cJ8oOFKBkk https://t.co/ywLpODhAsp — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 7, 2019

What was the “big news for Hillary Clinton supporters”?

The “big news” was another poll showing Hillary beating Trump, not unlike the polls from 2016 that showed the same thing.

Wait…THIS is your "BIG" news? That there are still idiots out there polling the 2016 election? Thanks Rasmussen. https://t.co/5StFW9AyVC — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) October 7, 2019

🤣👍 Oh you’ve got to be kidding me! LOL 2016 take two https://t.co/RKzDU3Bd6f — chadd horton (@economicsoldier) October 7, 2019

This poll is about as accurate as the polls in 2016 😂 — Erin (Shadowbanned) ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Erinseeking) October 7, 2019

It’s “deja vu all over again.”