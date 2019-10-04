As you know, the whistleblower that Rep. Adam “4 Pinocchios” Schiff keeps talking about seems to have run into some things that could, at the very least, cause many to question his or her credibility.

Here’s another detail that would blow Adam Schiff’s actions, deceptions and lies completely out of the water, as reported originally by Fox News’ Catherine Herridge:

It just got even more interesting:

Trending

And now there are even more questions:

We certainly won’t trust Schiff to answer that one honestly.

Stay tuned!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #WhistleblowerComplaintAdam SchiffDonald Trumpimpeachmentwhistleblower