As you know, the whistleblower that Rep. Adam “4 Pinocchios” Schiff keeps talking about seems to have run into some things that could, at the very least, cause many to question his or her credibility.

Here’s another detail that would blow Adam Schiff’s actions, deceptions and lies completely out of the water, as reported originally by Fox News’ Catherine Herridge:

Per Catherine Herridge: IC Inspector General told lawmakers the whistleblower did not disclose contact w Schiff/Committee staff – so IG never looked into it. IG “had no knowledge of it”. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 4, 2019

Colleague Catherine Herridge rpts ICIG Atkinson told lawmakers the whistleblower did not disclose to the ICI that he contacted Schiff's committee. Atkinson said the whistleblower volunteered he was a registered Democrat — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 4, 2019

It just got even more interesting:

The form submitted by the complainant required him to disclose all contacts he had regarding his allegations. If he failed to disclose those interactions with Schiff before filing the complaint, he could be subject to felony false statement charges. https://t.co/QGFh9vNFvC pic.twitter.com/aOXUpotkNl — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 4, 2019

And now there are even more questions:

Hey, when Schiff's "office" (aka Schiff) coached the whistleblower to file a report with the IG, did they also "coach" the whistleblower not to say they talked to Schiff's "office" (aka Schiff) first? — RBe (@RBPundit) October 4, 2019

We certainly won’t trust Schiff to answer that one honestly.

ruh roh. Dems, you can begin clearing out your committee chair offices at your convenience. Nancy – being Speaker was a fun ride while it lasted, right? Thanks for playing. Next topic: who should the @GOP choose as the next Speaker? — Chuck (@chuckboycejr) October 4, 2019

Because th "whistleblower" had a political agenda that involved hurting @realDonaldTrump and protecting @RepAdamSchiff. https://t.co/MiSVYtp8Ij — Kim Priestap (@kimpriestap) October 4, 2019

More proof here that this was no whistleblower. https://t.co/z653QmkKuD — Politcswatch (@Politcswatch) October 4, 2019

So we have lies and a cover-up. Some whistle-blower. — Lead and Gold (@leadandgold_cdh) October 4, 2019

I think @RepAdamSchiff has finally found that collusion he's been yapping about for 3 years and it's between he and his committee, and the so called whistleblower. https://t.co/WwdnVE6uNC — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 4, 2019

Stay tuned!