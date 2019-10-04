Another day, another kick-a*s thread (unless you’re Adam Schiff or this mystery Democrat whistleblower) from Undercover Huber. This time he goes into detail about how badly Volker’s testimony hurt the whistleblower’s credibility which you know hurts Adam Schiff and the Democrats.

Ain’t this fun?

Take a gander.

Another huge hit to “whistleblower” credibility Ambassador Volker’s testimony undercuts key charge: that on Jul 26 Volker tried to “help” Ukrainian President Zelenskyy “navigate” Trump’s “demands” about Biden on Jul 25 call *Volker didn’t even know Biden was mentioned* THREAD — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 4, 2019

Welp, can everyone go home now? If the key charge was that Volker helped helping Zelensky navigate Trump’s demands about Biden but Volker didn’t even know Biden had been mentioned doesn’t that make this whole mess null and void?

Asking for a friend.

WB complaint alleges that on Jul 26 (a day after the Trump/Zelenskyy call on Jul 25), US Ambassador Volker met in Kiev to help Zelenskyy “navigate” Trump’s demands to look into Joe/Hunter Biden (which WB calls “interference in the 2020 election”) pic.twitter.com/oGLXAylQbh — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 4, 2019

Buuuuut …

But, Volker wasn’t on the Jul 25 call, received only “superficial” readouts of it, didn’t know that Biden’s name was even mentioned, and wasn’t aware that any request was made to investigate Biden either pic.twitter.com/JVnL38gfcT — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 4, 2019

Anyone else thinking this just stinks of a political set-up?

Volker actually thought Jul 25 was just a congratulatory call and a general discussion about improving corruption in Ukraine, along with Trump offering a White House visit to Zelenskyy pic.twitter.com/GGWm1tlSG3 — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 4, 2019

So it wasn’t about Trump basically threatening Zelensky if he didn’t help dig up dirt on Biden? Gosh, we’re shocked.

Volker also didn’t discuss the suspension of US aid/weapons sales to Ukraine on Jul 26 either (remember: that’s the alleged “quid” in any “pro quo”), in fact didn’t discuss it with any of his Ukrainian counterparts until it was already public in August pic.twitter.com/BUjRCk7FbP — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 4, 2019

Something stinks here folks, but you knew that already.

SUMMARY —WB says that Volker met with Zelenskyy the day after the Trump call to help him “navigate” the “demands” Trump made about Biden —But Volker didn’t know any demands had been made, or that Biden was mentioned, and he didn’t talk about any withholding of aid either /ENDS — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 4, 2019

This has gone past embarrassing into humiliating territory here, folks.

