Over the weekend, Georgia State Rep. Erica Thomas made an accusation that later had her calling on the police to charge a man she accused of this (which they’ve refused to do since there’s nothing to charge him with):

Today I was verbally assaulted in the grocery store by a white man who told me I was a lazy SOB and to go back to where I came from bc I had to many items in the express lane. My husband wasn’t there to defend me because he is on Active Duty serving the country I came from USA! — Erica Thomas (@itsericathomas) July 20, 2019

Thomas said Sparkes told her to “go back” where she came from, however, the police report indicates that Thomas is the one who used the “go back” language:

A witness to a grocery store encounter between state Rep. Erica Thomas and a man she accused telling her to "go back" to where she came from told authorities she didn’t hear him make those remarks, according to new details in a police report. #gapol https://t.co/Cm8Ut2MlXY — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) July 24, 2019

A Publix employee told Cobb County police that she witnessed part of the conversation and heard Thomas “continuously tell Eric Sparkes to ‘Go back where you came from!’” but did not hear Sparkes utter those words to Thomas. #gapol https://t.co/Cm8Ut2MlXY — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) July 24, 2019

If true that’s a whopper of an example of psychological projection.

Update: From the police report of the incident, witnesses say it was Representative Thomas herself that repeatedly used the phrase "go back to where you came from" NOT the guy who confronted her about her Express lane items. https://t.co/AEy72KhliI pic.twitter.com/s3EeldLgWW — Ryan (@RyanMaue) July 24, 2019

According to @ajc, witness in Publix dust-up said THOMAS told SPARKES to go back where he came from https://t.co/54ygKl1qTm pic.twitter.com/ffWrmNYKZr — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 24, 2019

Mr Sparkes should sue that congresswoman for defamation. — FreedomFighter (@FreedomUSA4) July 24, 2019

He has mentioned the possibility of doing exactly that. There’s only one thing missing from this story:

We need Kim Foxx to get to the bottom of this. — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) July 24, 2019

LOL. Considering the fact that Thomas is one of Jussie Smollett’s biggest fans, that would be perfect.