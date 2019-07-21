Well, look at this.

Erica Thomas, the Georgia State Rep who accused a Cuban immigrant who hates Donald Trump of “verbally” assaulting her at a Publix grocery store, is the “biggest fan” of disgraced actor Jussie Smollett:

“Indeed”:

And, no, this DID NOT age well:

It also appears she has a history of making unsubstantiated racism claims. Here she is calling out a waitress and a “pool boy” at a Westin hotel for “#racist” behavior:

As we told you, she is already backpedaling on her story:

And as we told you, that might have something to do with the fact the person she’s accusing of racism looks to hate President Trump as much as she does:

***

