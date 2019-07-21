Well, look at this.

Erica Thomas, the Georgia State Rep who accused a Cuban immigrant who hates Donald Trump of “verbally” assaulting her at a Publix grocery store, is the “biggest fan” of disgraced actor Jussie Smollett:

Going downtown Atlanta for an event I hope I magically bump into @JussieSmollett #biggestfan — Erica Thomas (@itsericathomas) March 21, 2015

“Indeed”:

And, no, this DID NOT age well:

It also appears she has a history of making unsubstantiated racism claims. Here she is calling out a waitress and a “pool boy” at a Westin hotel for “#racist” behavior:

The lawmaker who cried wolf. https://t.co/bLoiqinUtH — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2019

As we told you, she is already backpedaling on her story:

.@itsericathomas in her own words. I now feel comfortable calling this a #HateHoax. The past 24 hours is a good case study into how the MSM machine & social media work together to amplify unconfirmed & outlandish narratives of American racism. pic.twitter.com/TDEKpec7Cw — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2019

And as we told you, that might have something to do with the fact the person she’s accusing of racism looks to hate President Trump as much as she does:

Georgia Democrat Erica Thomas claims a "white man" told her to "go back to where I came from" The guy is a Cuban Democrat and he says that he didn't say that and that she is doing this for political gain He defended "the squad" this week on Facebook against Trump's attacks pic.twitter.com/ldWvrYGyqJ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 20, 2019

***

