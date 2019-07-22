As we told you this afternoon, Georgia State Rep. Erica Thomas made it known that she wants police to charge Eric Sparkes, who Thomas said “verbally assaulted” her at a grocery store when she was in an express lane with too many items. At this point we’re not quite sure what Thomas would like Sparkes charged with, but we’ll see. Thomas originally said Sparkes told her to “go back” where she came from before backtracking, but she later backtracked on the backtracking. Meanwhile, Eric Sparkes apparently isn’t going to take it lying down as evidenced by this statement:

Trending

Uh oh:

It’s on!

To be continued…

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Eric SparkesErica Thomaslawsuit