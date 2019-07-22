As Twitchy told you earlier, Georgie Democratic State Rep. Erica Thomas held a press conference today, where she reversed her backtracking of her initial claim that she was “verbally assaulted” in a Publix by a man telling her to “go back to where [she] came from.” Not only is she running with a narrative that she herself debunked, but she’s taking it one step further and calling for Eric Sparkes to be charged:

State Rep. Erica Thomas just told us she wants police to charge the man who confronted her in a Mableton grocery store. At 12, how this controversy has gone viral, and how both Dems and Repubs are reacting to it. pic.twitter.com/m45wKyBHxL — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) July 22, 2019

Erica Thomas is a piece of work, isn’t she?

Charge with what? — Michael Maybaum (@maybaum_michael) July 22, 2019

Murdering her narrative — PartyPooper (@snowexcuse) July 22, 2019

Ha!

Two Democrats were jerks to each other in the store and one wants to abuse her authority in gov’t and get the police involved what the what https://t.co/808Aoj5nCT — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 22, 2019

I don't know about you guys, but I think that she is the one acting like a real jerk. — Denny Loggins (@DennyLoggins) July 22, 2019

This is some sunk costs behavior right here. — ❤️ Jayvie ❤️ (@OneFineJay) July 22, 2019

“Sunk career” might be more appropriate. She’s really leaning into this thing.

Arrest the mean people!! https://t.co/rdQSw37DXg — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 22, 2019

No big deal, just an elected official calling for charges against a private citizen for the supposed crime of being rude to her at a store https://t.co/NQD0E08Pmz — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 22, 2019

This seems like an abuse of power, no? I'm sure the national journalists will be all over it. https://t.co/9SCWdBMw8i — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 22, 2019

Just like they were all over Frederica Wilson when she said that people who mock members of Congress “should be prosecuted.”

In any event, one thing’s for sure:

This will end very badly for her. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 22, 2019

And she’ll deserve it.

I hope he sues her into oblivion. — James Jones (@jamesjones21) July 22, 2019

***

Update: