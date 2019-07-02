Florida Democratic Congresswoman Frederica Wilson and her hat were at Homestead detention facility today, where she offered up a fun little policy proposal: shutting down and prosecuting people who make fun of members of Congress online.

Watch:

Democrat Rep. Frederica Wilson (FL) says that people who are “making fun of members of Congress” online “should be prosecuted” pic.twitter.com/f69KwOeJ0n — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 2, 2019

"Those people who are online, making fun of members of congress are a disgrace." "There is no need for anyone to think that is unacceptable." "We're going to shut them down and work with whoever it is to shut them down and they should be prosecuted. " —@RepWilson pic.twitter.com/h577vW9pRk — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 2, 2019

Her ideas are intriguing and we wish to subscribe to her newsletter.

“There’s no need for anyone to think that’s unacceptable.” Okay. Done. — Politicked the Podcast (@WPoliticked) July 2, 2019

😂 I think it was: “There’s no need for anyone to think. That’s unacceptable.” — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) July 2, 2019

Wilson’s just chock-full of brilliance. We’re not sure how she’s able to contain it so well.

It's against the law to make fun of Members of Congress online, says Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-HatsRUs) https://t.co/HAYjDZcOkF — Gadfly With Me (@NathanWurtzel) July 2, 2019

Rep. Wilson, who is calling here for an end to freedom of political speech, is elected from a district that never comes up in the Democrat's tales of gerrymandering horror. https://t.co/V7Dy1TUidc — Bryan S. Myrick (@BryanMyrick) July 2, 2019

.@RepWilson's right that federal law prohibits threatening a member of Congress (and any federal official and their family). Making fun of them, however? Not so much. https://t.co/G1VIDJeZKL — Shane Vander Hart (@shanevanderhart) July 2, 2019

Holy Fascism, Batman. This cretin swore an oath to uphold an defend the Constitution. https://t.co/qZTahJ9vlU — Dodd (@Amuk3) July 2, 2019

Mocking an idiot congresswoman like Frederica Wilson is not only not a crime, but one could argue that it’s actually our civic duty. We’re not about to stop now.

That ain’t how free speech works lady. This is America. We know you don’t like the constitution and the rights it protects for American citizens. But you do have to abide by and recognize them. — Reinheim (@TallAPRN) July 2, 2019

She’s gonna prosecute like a billion people? Maybe we should prosecute members of congress who make up stuff and lie. — Erich (@theunrealerich) July 2, 2019

Oh, hey, and speaking of things a crazy person would say:

Need a 20 Tweet Kevin Kruse screed explaining why Frederica Wilson is right that it is illegal to make fun of Members of Congress online. — Gadfly With Me (@NathanWurtzel) July 2, 2019

Can’t wait.