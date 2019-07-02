Florida Democratic Congresswoman Frederica Wilson and her hat were at Homestead detention facility today, where she offered up a fun little policy proposal: shutting down and prosecuting people who make fun of members of Congress online.

Watch:

Her ideas are intriguing and we wish to subscribe to her newsletter.

Wilson’s just chock-full of brilliance. We’re not sure how she’s able to contain it so well.

Mocking an idiot congresswoman like Frederica Wilson is not only not a crime, but one could argue that it’s actually our civic duty. We’re not about to stop now.

Oh, hey, and speaking of things a crazy person would say:

Can’t wait.

Tags: congressfrederica wilsonfree speechmockeryprosecution