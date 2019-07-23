As Twitchy told you yesterday, after walking back her earlier walkback about being “verbally assaulted” by a man telling her to “go back to where [she] came from,” Georgia State Rep. Erica Thomas said at a press conference that she wanted police to charge Eric Sparkes with … well, we’re not sure exactly.

Guess the police weren’t sure, either, because today, they said they won’t be filing any charges:

#BREAKING Cobb PD says after a thorough investigation, there will be no charges filed in the Publix dispute between @itsericathomas & Eric Sparkes. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/LSaGl5UHeE — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) July 23, 2019

Cobb Police won’t file any charges involving the run-in between Georgia Rep. @itsericathomas and a man upset that she had too many items in the express lane at Publix. #gapol pic.twitter.com/dxQuhKtYbw — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) July 23, 2019

If the police should be filing charges against anyone, it’s against Thomas.

