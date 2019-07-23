As Twitchy told you yesterday, after walking back her earlier walkback about being “verbally assaulted” by a man telling her to “go back to where [she] came from,” Georgia State Rep. Erica Thomas said at a press conference that she wanted police to charge Eric Sparkes with … well, we’re not sure exactly.
Guess the police weren’t sure, either, because today, they said they won’t be filing any charges:
#BREAKING Cobb PD says after a thorough investigation, there will be no charges filed in the Publix dispute between @itsericathomas & Eric Sparkes. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/LSaGl5UHeE
— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) July 23, 2019
Cobb Police won’t file any charges involving the run-in between Georgia Rep. @itsericathomas and a man upset that she had too many items in the express lane at Publix. #gapol pic.twitter.com/dxQuhKtYbw
— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) July 23, 2019
Bummer, Erica. Tough break.
Cue sad trombone.
— Sir learn to code Mycroft (@sir_mycroft) July 23, 2019
What were they even investigating?
— Tyler Bennett (@TylerBennett248) July 23, 2019
Serious question: What charge were they even considering?
— Matt Cone (@matt_cone) July 23, 2019
Time well spent. What exactly would the crime have been ?
— FA in HFX (@AkulFred) July 23, 2019
What a waste of resources and outrage.
— Jane Dawson (@JaneDaw60021807) July 23, 2019
If the police should be filing charges against anyone, it’s against Thomas.
@itsericathomas should be sent the bill for the PD manpower this took. What a disgraceful human being she is.
— Tracie Taylor (@RaindropT) July 23, 2019
I hope Mr. Sparkes sues the bejesus out of her.
— NoTimeForNonsense (@BringIt16017654) July 23, 2019