As Twitchy told you yesterday, after walking back her earlier walkback about being “verbally assaulted” by a man telling her to “go back to where [she] came from,” Georgia State Rep. Erica Thomas said at a press conference that she wanted police to charge Eric Sparkes with  … well, we’re not sure exactly.

Guess the police weren’t sure, either, because today, they said they won’t be filing any charges:

Bummer, Erica. Tough break.

If the police should be filing charges against anyone, it’s against Thomas.

He may very well do that.

