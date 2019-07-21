If you missed the back story about how a Georgia Democrat lawmaker’s claim of what a “white man” at a grocery store allegedly told her unfolded, here’s a recap from a previous post at Twitchy:

Now that the white man who verbally abused Georgia State Rep. Erica Thomas in a grocery store Saturday has come forward and spoken to the press on camera to deny the charges, people are checking out his social media accounts to see just what sort of MAGA Trump supporter would tell a black woman to go back to where she came from.

As it turns out, the white guy is a Cuban immigrant and a Democrat who just defended “The Squad” against Trump’s “racist” tweets, told the president to “go back to Germany and his Nazi roots,” and recently posted about his own experiences with “hidden and outright vocal bigotry, ignorance and racism” because his grandmother didn’t speak English, only Spanish.

Rep. Thomas also had these emotionally-charged tweet and video accounts of what she alleged happened at the store:

After all the concern Thomas’ claim sparked, which was accompanied by anti-Trump alarm coming from Patty Arquette, Bill de Blasio, Ted Lieu, Tom Arnold and many others, the Rep started adding a little more context to her story:

So it might not have been as horrific and Trump-driven as she initially indicated? How surprising! *Eye roll*

Here’s something else that’s interesting to note:

What a surprise.

Hardly surprising. And they wonder why Trump’s “Fake News” mainstream media accusation resonates so well.

