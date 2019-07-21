If you missed the back story about how a Georgia Democrat lawmaker’s claim of what a “white man” at a grocery store allegedly told her unfolded, here’s a recap from a previous post at Twitchy:

Now that the white man who verbally abused Georgia State Rep. Erica Thomas in a grocery store Saturday has come forward and spoken to the press on camera to deny the charges, people are checking out his social media accounts to see just what sort of MAGA Trump supporter would tell a black woman to go back to where she came from. As it turns out, the white guy is a Cuban immigrant and a Democrat who just defended “The Squad” against Trump’s “racist” tweets, told the president to “go back to Germany and his Nazi roots,” and recently posted about his own experiences with “hidden and outright vocal bigotry, ignorance and racism” because his grandmother didn’t speak English, only Spanish.

Rep. Thomas also had these emotionally-charged tweet and video accounts of what she alleged happened at the store:

Today I was verbally assaulted in the grocery store by a white man who told me I was a lazy SOB and to go back to where I came from bc I had to many items in the express lane. My husband wasn’t there to defend me because he is on Active Duty serving the country I came from USA! — Erica Thomas (@itsericathomas) July 20, 2019

We have a serious problem in this Country when @itsericathomas is subjected to racism in a Cobb County @Publix in front of her daughter. #gapol. #IStandwithErica thank you @RenittaShannon for alerting me and the @NAACPGA. #NoPlaceforHate. pic.twitter.com/hN5HDS4aG9 — Gerald A. Griggs (@AttorneyGriggs) July 20, 2019

After all the concern Thomas’ claim sparked, which was accompanied by anti-Trump alarm coming from Patty Arquette, Bill de Blasio, Ted Lieu, Tom Arnold and many others, the Rep started adding a little more context to her story:

Oh shocking. He didn’t tell her to go back to where she came from. The truth is finally emerging. pic.twitter.com/mCu7aY6XSd — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) July 21, 2019

Erica Thomas is now walking about her claim that she was told to "go back to your country." pic.twitter.com/mMVhT2QSEk — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) July 21, 2019

So it might not have been as horrific and Trump-driven as she initially indicated? How surprising! *Eye roll*

So she for the most part walked the entire thing back. Great work everyone. https://t.co/BJtTe1XuH9 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 21, 2019

Our media is completely and irreparably broken. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 21, 2019

This woman was crying so hard she couldn't breathe because the "white man" told her to go back to where she came from… now it's proven it was a Hispanic Democrat who told her either "stand back" or "step back" https://t.co/v0zv6iDZif — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 21, 2019

Here’s something else that’s interesting to note:

You’ll be stunned to know that when you click on her campaign website now it goes directly to a donation page. Couldn’t have anything to do with us at all, I’m sure. — The Gentleman Masher (@GentlemanMashr) July 21, 2019

What a surprise.

Fake News … Donald Trump thanks you for your service https://t.co/7AkPRF6RXd — DanRiehl (@DanRiehl) July 21, 2019

How did the media lose all credibility you ask? Example 1,397,837,888,312 https://t.co/Bz6RZKWEif — Gregg (@greekkid31) July 21, 2019

#IStandwithErica debunked a LOT faster than the Jussie hoax. This is just too funny https://t.co/ZaCtAU8mfZ — Jitter Goggins (@RetadinRizien) July 21, 2019

She lied. And the entire mainstream media already reported her story without making any effort to investigate beforehand. https://t.co/vO5SmTx8Mx — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) July 21, 2019

Hardly surprising. And they wonder why Trump’s “Fake News” mainstream media accusation resonates so well.