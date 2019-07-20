Georgia state Rep. Erica Thomas has described a run-in she claims to have had at a grocery store:

Thomas also described what she says happened in this video:

She hasn’t tweeted since and there’s no video of the alleged incident to back that up yet, but the tweet was enough for Patty Arquette, Tom Arnold, Bill de Blasio and Ted Lieu to be among those expressing shock using the #IStandWithErica hashtag:

At this point, Thomas’ tweet has 6,300 retweets and 22,000 likes, but others have questions and comments about her claim:

And if it did happen, here’s some speculation about why that conversation might have taken place:

To be continued…

