As Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, Patricia Arquette, Tom Arnold, Bill de Blasio, and Rep. Ted Lieu all expressed their disgust at Georgia State Rep. Erica Thomas being “verbally assaulted” in a grocery checkout lane by a white man who told her to go back to where she came from — of course he’d say exactly that, because he’s an obvious MAGA drone who repeats President Trump’s controversial tweets right on schedule.

Today I was verbally assaulted in the grocery store by a white man who told me I was a lazy SOB and to go back to where I came from bc I had to many items in the express lane. My husband wasn’t there to defend me because he is on Active Duty serving the country I came from USA! — Erica Thomas (@itsericathomas) July 20, 2019

BuzzFeed News was right on it:

A Georgia lawmaker emotionally described being told this week to "go back" to where she came from: "I'm from America. It really hurt me so bad" https://t.co/ByfftlMCSn — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) July 20, 2019

However, the white man who allegedly verbally abused her got in touch with the local TV station to identify himself and tell his side of the story.

Just received an email from the man who says he was the one who spoke with Rep. Thomas at Publix. He says he was actually the one attacked and says he never said what she claims he did. My colleague @CJenningsWSB is speaking with him and will have an update at 6 on @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/SCmkfoywB2 — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) July 20, 2019

We were getting ready to interview Rep. @itsericathomas outside the @Publix where she says a man called her the B word and told her to “go back where you came from”. Well… that man…was already here at the Publix because he wanted to speak to management. She confronted him. pic.twitter.com/b3J06g0Yh0 — Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) July 20, 2019

This is Eric Sparkes. He says he did call @itsericathomas the B word…but says the other things she said are not true. pic.twitter.com/9q5JU5CwBp — Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) July 20, 2019

Oh sure, let the white guy talk. Take a cue from Eric Swalwell and know when to pass the mic to minority women.

NEW AT 6: A man that a state lawmaker says told her to "go back to where she came from" at a local Publix is telling us his side of the story: https://t.co/TkygOgDCcM @CJenningsWSB was there as Rep. Erica Thomas and the man confronted each other today. pic.twitter.com/QKR8Jwpwg6 — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) July 20, 2019

Think maybe everyone should have at the very least gotten some basic details on this one before Buzzfeed hosts & journos trending it on twitter? You think? https://t.co/ZD4Ddu37DK — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 20, 2019

Start screenshotting tweets. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 20, 2019

Maybe it did happen. Publix has security cameras. It’s a grocery store so I’m assuming there would be witnesses. But nope they all dove in again before doing their fucking jobs. Irreparably broken. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 20, 2019

Bill de Blasio tweeted about this alleged incident more than he’s tweeted about trains being down in NYC due to heat. So can’t wait for the same hour of tho joined this dogpile to question Dem candidates about it. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 20, 2019

Conflict aside here, if this is true she should be impeached. https://t.co/izUDeXe0tk pic.twitter.com/nU6bhzHIRs — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 20, 2019

Dude, this is serious. She was still wearing the noose. — Sausage and Peppers (@PeppersSausage) July 20, 2019

Oh my. We’ve been Smolletted. 🤭 — 🇺🇸😎MAMADOXIE🤬🇺🇸 (@Mamadoxie) July 20, 2019

Friends of Jussie? — carole (@dagnon_carole) July 20, 2019

What we’ve got here is failure to communicate. Hmmmm…someone seems to be lying. 🤔🤔🤔 — Never Strong Enough (@rwb4ever295) July 20, 2019

Where’s the surveillance video of this interaction. — Don’t tell my wife I’m here (@teremy_jaylor) July 20, 2019

According to WSB-TV they’re working to get a copy of the police report Thomas reportedly filed, so it might be up to the police to grab surveillance video from the store.

Does this pass the Smollett test? — M Jo (@MJo7979) July 20, 2019

Did he yell "this is MAGA country!"? — [REDACTED] 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@III_247) July 20, 2019

Georgia leftist politician @itsericathomas pulls a @JussieSmollett saying she was racially harassed by white @realDonaldTrump fan & told to “go back where she came from”. ONLY PROBLEM, GUY CAME FORWARD & HE HAPPENS TO BE A DEM VOTING CUBAN AMERICAN & NON TRUMP SUPPORTER. #oops — Jonathan T Gilliam (@JGilliam_SEAL) July 20, 2019

Politicians need to start wearing body cameras. — Street Guru (@LordStreetGuru) July 20, 2019

You can usually get a feel for authenticity by the way the alleged incident is described. The more weirdly random the situation is, and extreme the confrontation is, the more likely it's made-up or greatly exaggerated. Store cameras will show who the aggressor was. Sad either way — Sparktacular (@TheMainSpark) July 20, 2019

I'll take stories you knew weren't true the second you heard them for $500, Alex. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) July 20, 2019

Two people got into a pissing match at the supermarket; story at 11. — JoggingWithBurritos (@JoggingBurrito) July 20, 2019

That’s it, essentially.

