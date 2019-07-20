Now that the white man who verbally abused Georgia State Rep. Erica Thomas in a grocery store Saturday has come forward and spoken to the press on camera to deny the charges, people are checking out his social media accounts to see just what sort of MAGA Trump supporter would tell a black woman to go back to where she came from.

As it turns out, the white guy is a Cuban immigrant and a Democrat who just defended “The Squad” against Trump’s “racist” tweets, told the president to “go back to Germany and his Nazi roots,” and recently posted about his own experiences with “hidden and outright vocal bigotry, ignorance and racism” because his grandmother didn’t speak English, only Spanish.

Today I was verbally assaulted in the grocery store by a white man who told me I was a lazy SOB and to go back to where I came from bc I had to many items in the express lane. My husband wasn’t there to defend me because he is on Active Duty serving the country I came from USA! — Erica Thomas (@itsericathomas) July 20, 2019

Georgia Democrat Erica Thomas claims a "white man" told her to "go back to where I came from" The guy is a Cuban Democrat and he says that he didn't say that and that she is doing this for political gain He defended "the squad" this week on Facebook against Trump's attacks pic.twitter.com/ldWvrYGyqJ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 20, 2019

Here's where he says he is a Cuban Democrat and that she is doing this for political gain https://t.co/ISyKTbpLDm — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 20, 2019

The "usual" politicians and media has been Jussied. You'd think they'd learn? — NancyNurse (@Sierra8260) July 20, 2019

Another False flag to change the narrative 🤔 — Faith (@t_pings) July 20, 2019

zero patience for those who over-item the self checkout – lack of respect for everyone, she deserved worse. — Bradley_hustle (@GodParticle777) July 20, 2019

I thought it was odd, he didn’t even say “this is MAGA country”, as is the custom. — RJGeezer (@RJGeezer) July 20, 2019

The broccoli said “This is MAGA country” — just some Asian dad sick of mental gymnasts (@ChampionLigma) July 20, 2019

You got to love those racist Democrats — Dan (@Dan63001875) July 20, 2019

believe all women, democrats are racists! After all they were the ones behind the kkk, segregation, jim crow and voter suppression. — Gary Gorilla (@1_sane_gorilla) July 20, 2019

Didn't smell right at all. — Greg the elder (@Gregtheelder1) July 20, 2019

Where’s the cell video, the store security video, the police report, the non-biased eye witness reports, how about an AJC reporter? — Consider the Source 🇺🇸✝️⭐️ (@turnin2) July 20, 2019

@tedlieu went full-blown idiot over this woman's story. 😂😂😂 — Tonya still @watchingfoxes (@tonya_still) July 20, 2019

Yes, he did.

She said on @facebook she needs 💰 for campaign. Said she couldn't stand long so took too many items thru express lane, but she stood for a presser and then confronted him standing….@Publix needs to #ReleaseTheTape — Trumpeteer (@Trumpeteer12) July 20, 2019

So the Cuban immigrant who thinks Trump is a racist Nazi told a black woman to go back where she came from. It’ll be interesting to see to how this all shakes out.

She sounded so shy in the checkout line, and yet:

WATCH: Rep. Erica Thomas says she was verbally attacked & told “to go back where you came from” by a white man in a Cobb Publix on Friday over items in an express lane. We were set to interview her today when the man involved unexpectedly showed up @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/AjDj8YUq3G — Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) July 20, 2019

Related: