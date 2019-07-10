Earlier this week, in the hit piece to end all hit pieces, NBC News ran with a scoop about Sen. Mitch McConnell’s great-great-grandfathers owning slaves. Not surprisingly, the story was then picked up by the Washington Post and was then used by the Left to call McConnell a hypocrite in opposing reparations and of course to imply that he must be a racist. Later on, Brit Hume spotted a story that must have escaped the ever vigilant investigative journalists at NBC News:

Gee, this story must not have been deemed scoop-worthy by the mainstream media:

No giant BREAKING NEWS treatment from NBC News with a WaPo follow-up for that story? We’re totally shocked.

Brace for more selective investigative journalism:

Perhaps the mainstream media will suddenly want to stop taking that approach before too long.

