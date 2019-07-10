Earlier this week, in the hit piece to end all hit pieces, NBC News ran with a scoop about Sen. Mitch McConnell’s great-great-grandfathers owning slaves. Not surprisingly, the story was then picked up by the Washington Post and was then used by the Left to call McConnell a hypocrite in opposing reparations and of course to imply that he must be a racist. Later on, Brit Hume spotted a story that must have escaped the ever vigilant investigative journalists at NBC News:
I wonder how NBC News missed this in what I’m sure was a wide-ranging investigation. https://t.co/TqkV4WnkDN
— Brit Hume (@brithume) July 10, 2019
Gee, this story must not have been deemed scoop-worthy by the mainstream media:
Kamala Harris’s Ancestors Owned Slaves, Her Father Sayshttps://t.co/O2Rz5zI0pr
— Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 9, 2019
No giant BREAKING NEWS treatment from NBC News with a WaPo follow-up for that story? We’re totally shocked.
This is rich! https://t.co/ixP2CtFMeQ
— Keith Phillips (@Keith5155Keith) July 10, 2019
They probably didn’t miss it; they just didn’t report it.
— Greg Pacelli (@gp727) July 10, 2019
Selective distancing. https://t.co/vlExARb9em
— RealSharon❤️🇺🇸 (@RealSharonUSA) July 11, 2019
It did not fit the desired narrative pic.twitter.com/fUaIfG7cl7
— RBH (@HumeRB) July 11, 2019
Will she be held to the same scrutiny that she demands of others?
— Kelly Thomas (@kctii) July 11, 2019
@NBCNews So how do you all miss this? https://t.co/8xMbbWKfIW
— Jimmy Burris (@JBurrisRealtor) July 10, 2019
Brace for more selective investigative journalism:
Not sure the Dems want to get into looking at Everyone’s Ancestry History, quite possibly lot of skeletons out there. https://t.co/Go6lGh4ZmG
— Robert Allen (@Robbren) July 10, 2019
Perhaps the mainstream media will suddenly want to stop taking that approach before too long.
***
