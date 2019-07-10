Earlier this week, in the hit piece to end all hit pieces, NBC News ran with a scoop about Sen. Mitch McConnell’s great-great-grandfathers owning slaves. Not surprisingly, the story was then picked up by the Washington Post and was then used by the Left to call McConnell a hypocrite in opposing reparations and of course to imply that he must be a racist. Later on, Brit Hume spotted a story that must have escaped the ever vigilant investigative journalists at NBC News:

I wonder how NBC News missed this in what I’m sure was a wide-ranging investigation. https://t.co/TqkV4WnkDN — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 10, 2019

Gee, this story must not have been deemed scoop-worthy by the mainstream media:

Kamala Harris’s Ancestors Owned Slaves, Her Father Sayshttps://t.co/O2Rz5zI0pr — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 9, 2019

No giant BREAKING NEWS treatment from NBC News with a WaPo follow-up for that story? We’re totally shocked.

They probably didn’t miss it; they just didn’t report it. — Greg Pacelli (@gp727) July 10, 2019

It did not fit the desired narrative pic.twitter.com/fUaIfG7cl7 — RBH (@HumeRB) July 11, 2019

Will she be held to the same scrutiny that she demands of others? — Kelly Thomas (@kctii) July 11, 2019

@NBCNews So how do you all miss this? https://t.co/8xMbbWKfIW — Jimmy Burris (@JBurrisRealtor) July 10, 2019

Brace for more selective investigative journalism:

Not sure the Dems want to get into looking at Everyone’s Ancestry History, quite possibly lot of skeletons out there. https://t.co/Go6lGh4ZmG — Robert Allen (@Robbren) July 10, 2019

Perhaps the mainstream media will suddenly want to stop taking that approach before too long.

