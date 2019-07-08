Why do so many Americans hate the media?

That’s a rhetorical question, of course. But for those who still aren’t sure, please consider this a good answer:

Sen. Mitch McConnell's great-great-grandfathers owned 14 slaves, bringing reparations issue close to home https://t.co/fRwoQMV4qS via @NBCNews — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) July 8, 2019

Senate Majority Leader McConnell, who said recently he opposes paying government reparations to descendants of American slaves, has family history deeply entwined in the issue: 2 of his great-great-grandfathers were slave owners, US census records show. https://t.co/iuapqpRuNL — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 8, 2019

The details about McConnell’s ancestors, discovered by @NBCNews through a search of ancestry and census records, came in the wake of recent hearings on reparations before the House Judiciary Subcmte. on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. https://t.co/7m2H8ryk6Z — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 8, 2019

Yeah? And? That makes Mitch McConnell … still not a slave owner.

No, it doesn’t. — Rob Huck (@BumfOnline) July 8, 2019

Good Lord.

Slavery experts have stressed that descendants of slave owners should not be held personally responsible for deeds of forebears. But also argued families that descended from slave owners are likely to have benefited from labor that propped up farm families in earlier generations. — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 8, 2019

So, if NBC News is citing experts that say Mitch McConnell should not be held personally responsible for his slaveholding ancestors, why the hell is NBC News running with this story?

Imagine thinking that this was an avenue worth pursuing.

Shaming people against reparations by using their great-great grandfathers' history is an interesting strategy… https://t.co/XWrYFfRzmr — Scott 2.0 (@Scott_7791) July 8, 2019

Dear Felicia, do you believe that what your great great grandparents did should be held against you? If not, what exactly is the point of this cheap hit piece? https://t.co/jV5Ls9VVIQ — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) July 8, 2019

Guess who else had ancestors who were slave owners, President Barack Obama. Holding children responsible for the sins of parents, grandparents, and great great grandparents is morally wrong and logically absurd. https://t.co/pnMZ7A4CSE https://t.co/xk70OilfjJ — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) July 8, 2019

We get that the media hate Mitch McConnell. But this may be their most shamelessly transparent hit job on him to date.

.@NBCNews, in several phone calls and emails to McConnell’s office, asked if the senator was aware that his great-great-grandfathers were slave owners. The office did not respond to those requests. https://t.co/7m2H8ryk6Z — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 8, 2019

Maybe they didn’t respond because NBC News’ hot scoop doesn’t merit a response other than a huge middle finger.

LOL you tried https://t.co/kQ9Xg4MxGq — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 8, 2019

Hahaha omg you ridiculous hacks https://t.co/tdHfviYhBR — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) July 8, 2019

Really. Enough already. — Nikki (@Nikkihwhit) July 8, 2019

I can think of a bunch of reasons not to like Cocaine Mitch, the fact that his great-great-grandfather owned slaves is not one of them https://t.co/max6k5gh1M — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) July 8, 2019

We shouldn’t even be having this conversation.

Also please note that this story resulted from NBC journalists deliberately going searching for this information through archives. They found a narrative and went searching for evidence to support it https://t.co/tdHfviYhBR — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) July 8, 2019

Pathetic.

But hey, NBC News, if you really wanna play this game, best jump into it with both feet:

So is Kamala Harris. — EJ (@Ejmiller25) July 8, 2019

How do you feel about @KamalaHarris? Will we see a hit-piece about her next? — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) July 8, 2019

Unless she becomes a Republican, don’t hold your breath.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.