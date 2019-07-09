Given how irritated we and lots of others are over NBC News’ hit job on Mitch McConnell over his slave-owning ancestors, we couldn’t help but wonder how McConnell himself felt about all this.

Thankfully, we didn’t have to wonder for long:

Talk about a fatality. They don’t call him the Grim Reaper for nothing.

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaMitch McConnellnbc newsreparationsslavery