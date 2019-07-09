Given how irritated we and lots of others are over NBC News’ hit job on Mitch McConnell over his slave-owning ancestors, we couldn’t help but wonder how McConnell himself felt about all this.
Thankfully, we didn’t have to wonder for long:
Sen. Mitch McConnell on the NBC report that his great-great grandfathers owned slaves:
“You know, I find myself in the same position as president Obama. We both oppose reparations and we both are the descendants of slave owners.”
— Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) July 9, 2019
Talk about a fatality. They don’t call him the Grim Reaper for nothing.
A trolly response to a trolly question, and thus the appropriate one. https://t.co/FSeCLEBSZp
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 9, 2019
Cocaine Mitch is a master of the English language.
— Randy Treibel (@therealrainfall) July 9, 2019
— JWF (@JammieWF) July 9, 2019
Check mate https://t.co/PAOUnZpTYj
— Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) July 9, 2019
“And here’s the pitch..” *crack* “oh my! He got all of that one!” https://t.co/XaBv5wOib7
— Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) July 9, 2019
Straight savage
— lbenson (@lyajohan) July 9, 2019
amazing pic.twitter.com/o8iyjfcTZF
— Mattison Brooks (@MBPRDC) July 9, 2019
— SpaceGhostCoast2Coast (@ASDFSPACEBAR) July 9, 2019
Cocaine Mitch strikes again!
— Bobby Boucher Jr (@g8tradeisbetter) July 9, 2019
How could anybody not see this coming? Half the time journalists try to do some stupid gotcha without thinking, all it does is give their target an easy win. Mitch wins this round.
— You Should Have Voted Gary (@colorblindk1d) July 9, 2019
Mitch McConnell is a national treasure.
— Amanda Beres (@ARC91681) July 9, 2019
If you come at Cocaine Mitch, you'd best not miss. https://t.co/CFr3DcjKGo
— [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) July 9, 2019