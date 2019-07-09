Given how irritated we and lots of others are over NBC News’ hit job on Mitch McConnell over his slave-owning ancestors, we couldn’t help but wonder how McConnell himself felt about all this.

Thankfully, we didn’t have to wonder for long:

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the NBC report that his great-great grandfathers owned slaves: “You know, I find myself in the same position as president Obama. We both oppose reparations and we both are the descendants of slave owners.” — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) July 9, 2019

Talk about a fatality. They don’t call him the Grim Reaper for nothing.

