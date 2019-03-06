As we told you on Monday, Hillary Clinton was in Selma, Alabama over the weekend, where she accepted a “unity award” (pause for laughter). If that wasn’t shameless and ridiculous enough, Clinton claimed that she lost Wisconsin in 2016 because of voter suppression and also said Stacy Abrams lost the Georgia gubernatorial race for the same reason:

It was all too much even for the fact checkers at the Washington Post:

Trending

To be sure, that fact check triggered some on the Left, but in reality it’s just another few Pinocchios to add to Hillary’s impressive collection:

Right?

Geppetto would die of exhaustion if he had to make enough Pinocchios to encompass all of Hillary Clinton’s claims.

***

Related:

Hillary Clinton wants you to stop being obsessed with her … just as soon as you notice how cool she is [gif]

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionDonald TrumpHillary ClintonVoter fraudvoter suppressionWisconsin