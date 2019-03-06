As we told you on Monday, Hillary Clinton was in Selma, Alabama over the weekend, where she accepted a “unity award” (pause for laughter). If that wasn’t shameless and ridiculous enough, Clinton claimed that she lost Wisconsin in 2016 because of voter suppression and also said Stacy Abrams lost the Georgia gubernatorial race for the same reason:

Hillary Clinton: I Lost Wisconsin After Voters Were Turned Away at the Polls ‘Because of the Color of Their Skin’ https://t.co/mMo7xoMqEM pic.twitter.com/XrdfxhEqKL — Mediaite (@Mediaite) March 4, 2019

Hillary Clinton speaks at Selma Anniversary breakfast: "Stacey Abrams should be governor, leading that state right now." pic.twitter.com/XFciiJNkVq — The Hill (@thehill) March 4, 2019

It was all too much even for the fact checkers at the Washington Post:

Four Pinocchios! –> Hillary Clinton’s claims about voter suppression in Georgia and Wisconsin https://t.co/VsUg8MT6ij — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) March 6, 2019

The Washington Post gives Hillary Clinton 4 Pinocchios over her claims about voter suppression in Georgia and Wisconsinhttps://t.co/ML159Ntyoo — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 6, 2019

To be sure, that fact check triggered some on the Left, but in reality it’s just another few Pinocchios to add to Hillary’s impressive collection:

You know it's bad when you're a Dem and you get 4 pinocchios from the post. Omfg…haha — CaydeWallace (@CaydeWallace) March 6, 2019

Right?

You mean Hillary Clinton lied? pic.twitter.com/UQh90koP8b — Teacloc (@Teacloc) March 6, 2019

So surprising she didn't acknowledge and own her mistake like usual pic.twitter.com/Qy1UTEpMcp — Teacloc (@Teacloc) March 6, 2019

She just can’t except defeat and it’s so pathetic https://t.co/PkP5nGFxeL — Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) March 6, 2019

Sometimes, there just aren’t enough Pinocchios. — BongBong (@BongBong) March 6, 2019

Geppetto would die of exhaustion if he had to make enough Pinocchios to encompass all of Hillary Clinton’s claims.

