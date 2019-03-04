As Twitchy told you earlier, Hillary Clinton was in Selma over the weekend, where she accepted an “international unity award” (yes, really). Naturally, she also spread fake news about voter suppression in Georgia being a factor in her 2016 defeat.

Well, she must’ve gotten a great response to that narrative, because she dialed it up to eleven with this humdinger:

Hillary Clinton: I Lost Wisconsin After Voters Were Turned Away at the Polls ‘Because of the Color of Their Skin’ https://t.co/mMo7xoMqEM pic.twitter.com/XrdfxhEqKL — Mediaite (@Mediaite) March 4, 2019

More from Mediaite:

“I was the first person who ran for president without the protection of the Voting Rights Act and I will tell you it made it makes a really big difference and it doesn’t makes a difference in Alabama and Georgia, it made a difference in Wisconsin, where the best studies that have been done said somewhere between 40,000 and 80,000 people were turned away from the polls because of the color of their skin, because of their age, because of whatever excuse could be made up to stop a fellow American citizen from voting,” Clinton continued.

Guys. You guys.

This effing woman.

Delusional — SusanH (@AdaSooner) March 4, 2019

This is ridiculous! — JRockTigers (@JRockTigers) March 4, 2019

Big if true!* *It’s not. — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) March 4, 2019

Fact check: FALSE — Steve (@dividendsteve) March 4, 2019

Her pantsuit must be fireproof.

Yeah, not campaigning there had nothing to do with it, I'm sure. — Kyle Tittle (@Tittlewk93) March 4, 2019

Never mind that I looked past Wisconsin and didn’t campaign there. — Jim Wise (@Jimbo_Wise) March 4, 2019

She didn’t even campaign in the state — Mauty480 (@Mauty480) March 4, 2019

Reminder:

In the electoral college for the 2016 presidential election, Trump won Wisconsin with 1,409,467 votes, according to Politico, with Clinton receiving 1,382,210 votes. Notably, Clinton did not personally campaign in Wisconsin.

Hillary Clinton is evidently literally incapable of any kind of meaningful introspection.

Funny how concerned she about Wisconsin now…she should’ve thought about it three years ago — What_da_puck! (@tlschrades) March 4, 2019

And also because you insulted half the country in a nationally televised speech, but still expected to get elected. — William McClelland (@willmcclelland) March 4, 2019

She was the worst Democratic presidential candidate to come along in ages — and she has no one to blame for her loss except for her own damn self.