As Twitchy told you earlier, Hillary Clinton was in Selma over the weekend, where she accepted an “international unity award” (yes, really). Naturally, she also spread fake news about voter suppression in Georgia being a factor in her 2016 defeat.

Well, she must’ve gotten a great response to that narrative, because she dialed it up to eleven with this humdinger:

More from Mediaite:

“I was the first person who ran for president without the protection of the Voting Rights Act and I will tell you it made it makes a really big difference and it doesn’t makes a difference in Alabama and Georgia, it made a difference in Wisconsin, where the best studies that have been done said somewhere between 40,000 and 80,000 people were turned away from the polls because of the color of their skin, because of their age, because of whatever excuse could be made up to stop a fellow American citizen from voting,” Clinton continued.

Guys. You guys.

This effing woman.

Her pantsuit must be fireproof.

Reminder:

In the electoral college for the 2016 presidential election, Trump won Wisconsin with 1,409,467 votes, according to Politico, with Clinton receiving 1,382,210 votes.

Notably, Clinton did not personally campaign in Wisconsin.

Hillary Clinton is evidently literally incapable of any kind of meaningful introspection.

She was the worst Democratic presidential candidate to come along in ages — and she has no one to blame for her loss except for her own damn self.

