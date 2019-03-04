While in Selma, Alabama for the 54th anniversary of the “Bloody Sunday” demonstration, 2020 hopeful Sen. Cory Booker happily declared that Hillary Clinton won the 2016 election:

Cory Booker pays tribute from the pulpit to Hillary Clinton. "She won the election,” someone in the congregation says. "She got more votes,” Booker responds. “She got more votes." — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 3, 2019

We’re sure the fact checkers will be all over it. Hillary was there to receive an award which led to Alabama State Senator Hank Sanders to spread some fake news of his own: The presidency “was stolen from her by the FBI. It was stolen from her by the Russians”:

"She won the election, and it was stolen from her," says Alabama Sen. Hank Sanders, introducing Clinton, who is being inducted into the Women's Hall of Fame here. "It was stolen from her by the FBI. It was stolen from her by the Russians." — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 3, 2019

Wow! The FBI seems pretty shady! Good thing President Trump fired the guy responsible:

Hillary's presidency "stolen from her by the FBI"?? Wow! That's terrible. I sure hope @realDonaldTrump fired the guy who was Director of the FBI when that happened! https://t.co/Dw6CvtUwMd — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) March 3, 2019

Bernie Sanders was there, too, where he reportedly gave Hillary a chilly greeting:

When Cory Booker left the stage here in Selma, Hillary Clinton stood and gave a big hug. The warmth was palpable. When Bernie Sanders left the stage, she stood and, as he was briskly walking past, it appeared they briefly shook hands. The chilliness was palpable. — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 3, 2019

Southern Hillary showed up:

Hillary says she’s eager to get to Cory Booker’s speech: “I’ve heard Cory preach.” She’s doing her southern accent today. — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) March 3, 2019

She switches accents about halfway through this video:

Hillary's occasional Southern accent made a well-timed return today in Selma, Ala., where she spoke at a "Bloody Sunday" anniversary event pic.twitter.com/qQsptMLhVZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 3, 2019

Hillary focused on voter suppression in her speech:

"Never forget,” Hillary Clinton tells a congregation in Selma. "There is another side in America. And they never give up…they are motivated every single day to try to suppress rights.” — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 3, 2019

“I was the first to run without the Voting Rights Act,” Hillary Clinton says. "And I can tell you, it does make a difference." — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 3, 2019

And then she, too, got caught spreading fake news:

"Between 2012, the prior presidential election where we still had the Voting Rights Act, and 2016, when I was on the ballot, there were fewer voters in Georgia than there were in the prior election,” Clinton adds. “Think about it" — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 3, 2019

“Stacey Abrams should be governor,” Hillary Clinton says, making the case of voter suppression in Georgia and elsewhere. — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 3, 2019

FACT CHECK:

In 2012, 3.9 million votes were cast in the Presidential election in Georgia. https://t.co/5YSfFJ45cW In 2016, 4.1 million votes were cast in the Presidential election in Georgia. https://t.co/DzfsAbIrNB https://t.co/Dky0nbNc1H — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) March 3, 2019

Has she made her choice for 2020?

Looks like it:

Quite a scene in Selma today on the 54th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. pic.twitter.com/qMf2MGtfpu — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 3, 2019

***