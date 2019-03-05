Hillary Clinton is sick and tired of people’s obsession with her. So she’s taking them to task by … sending out a tweet that’s designed to get people talking about her:

Wow. She’s so hip and cool. Now stop being so obsessed with her. Unless of course you love her. Then shower her with kisses. But otherwise leave her alone. And whatever you do, don’t you dare suggest that she’s obsessed with being obsessed over and will do anything to make sure people continue to obsess over her.

Because you refuse to go away — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) March 5, 2019