It’s starting to look more and more like Hillary Clinton might run for president… again. The 2008 and 2016 candidate’s been increasingly in the spotlight lately, and this weekend she spoke at a breakfast marking the 54th anniversary of the “Bloody Sunday” demonstration in Selma, Alabama. At a breakfast, Clinton said that Stacey Abrams should be the governor of Georgia (what happened to “questioning the results of an election is a threat to democracy”?). Hillary also appreciated Cory Booker telling everybody in the audience that she “won the election” in 2016.

During her address, Clinton was spotted bringing back and oldie but a goodie — the accent, that is:

Hillary's occasional Southern accent made a well-timed return today in Selma, Ala., where she spoke at a "Bloody Sunday" anniversary event pic.twitter.com/qQsptMLhVZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 3, 2019

But many found this to be the most ironic things to happen over the weekend:

Hillary Clinton receives Unity award in Selma, Alabama https://t.co/iLK5hmoh1l — WVTM 13 (@WVTM13) March 3, 2019

Really!? Yep:

Man presenting Hillary Clinton with “international unity award” outlines why: “She was elected president of the United States, and it was stolen from her,” he says, as crowd stands for ovation. “It was stolen from her by the FBI…it was stolen from her by the Russians.” — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 3, 2019

EARLIER: @HillaryClinton receives the International Unity Award at the Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King Unity Breakfast in Selma. https://t.co/j2ZibuN1zK pic.twitter.com/azXnsb7eBW — The Hill (@thehill) March 3, 2019

Because when you think of the person who called millions of people who disagree with her politically “deplorable,” said she was proud to have Republicans as her “enemies” and won’t stop trying to help divide the country by suggesting the 2016 election was illegitimate, the first thing you think of is “unity”! *Eye roll*

Hahahahahahahahahaha, Unity, hahahahahahahaha, Award, hahahaahahahahaa — Sheepdog Covfefe (@navymig) March 4, 2019

It’s like living in the twilight zone. — Alan Jones (@18AccordSport) March 4, 2019

the woman who is leading the "resistance" and sewing division gets an award for unity. unreal. https://t.co/YYeewFE83d — M. Cobretti (@CobraTheCure) March 4, 2019

After receiving The International Unity Award ….Hillary immediately earned the International Irony Award. — Vickie Blum 🐈🐕🐔 (@VickieBlum) March 4, 2019

Yes indeed, nothing says “unity” like Hillary Clinton and some of her supporters still saying the 2016 election was stolen!

I remember when she was “horrified” that Trump might not accept the election results https://t.co/oVqIN6KtXa — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 3, 2019

It was stolen from her by Wisconsin. https://t.co/wH4AusZsPp — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 3, 2019

And democrats were afraid that Trump would question the legitimacy of the election… https://t.co/qvjdPOgw3j — (((Aaron Worthing))) (@AaronWorthing) March 3, 2019

Feeling all the “unity” emanating from Hillary Clinton yet? Neither are we.