It’s starting to look more and more like Hillary Clinton might run for president… again. The 2008 and 2016 candidate’s been increasingly in the spotlight lately, and this weekend she spoke at a breakfast marking the 54th anniversary of the “Bloody Sunday” demonstration in Selma, Alabama. At a breakfast, Clinton said that Stacey Abrams should be the governor of Georgia (what happened to “questioning the results of an election is a threat to democracy”?). Hillary also appreciated Cory Booker telling everybody in the audience that she “won the election” in 2016.

During her address, Clinton was spotted bringing back and oldie but a goodie — the accent, that is:

But many found this to be the most ironic things to happen over the weekend:

Really!? Yep:

Trending

Because when you think of the person who called millions of people who disagree with her politically “deplorable,” said she was proud to have Republicans as her “enemies” and won’t stop trying to help divide the country by suggesting the 2016 election was illegitimate, the first thing you think of is “unity”! *Eye roll*

Yes indeed, nothing says “unity” like Hillary Clinton and some of her supporters still saying the 2016 election was stolen!

Feeling all the “unity” emanating from Hillary Clinton yet? Neither are we.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AlabamaHillary ClintonSelma