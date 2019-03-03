In October of 2016, Hillary Clinton was of the belief that questioning the results of an election was a direct threat to our democracy.

Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election. That’s a direct threat to our democracy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 24, 2016

Now, she refuses to accept the outcome of the Georgia gubernatorial election and says Democrat Stacey Abrams, who lost to Republican Nathan Deal, should be leading the state right now.

.@HillaryClinton speaks at Selma Anniversary breakfast: "@StaceyAbrams should be governor, leading that state right now." pic.twitter.com/c5FyuQmxIO — The Hill (@thehill) March 3, 2019

“Stacey Abrams should be governor,” Hillary Clinton says, making the case of voter suppression in Georgia and elsewhere. — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 3, 2019

Oh.

Remember that time when she pretended to be all upset because Trump was allegedly not going to honor the results of the election? People like her is why all American citizens should be armed.#2A https://t.co/6VxhyVA9Ax — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 3, 2019

She just can’t get over having lost. More importantly, the lengths she and fellow Dems go to undermine elections today is dangerous. https://t.co/osQLAaMZyQ — DanRiehl (@DanRiehl) March 3, 2019

Could it be that Hillary is not going to quietly allow the 2020 presidential candidates to take the limelight away from her?

She can either help her party by remaining mostly silent during the election or make it very difficult for the Democrat candidates and eventual nominee.