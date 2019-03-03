In October of 2016, Hillary Clinton was of the belief that questioning the results of an election was a direct threat to our democracy.

Now, she refuses to accept the outcome of the Georgia gubernatorial election and says Democrat Stacey Abrams, who lost to Republican Nathan Deal, should be leading the state right now.

Oh.

Could it be that Hillary is not going to quietly allow the 2020 presidential candidates to take the limelight away from her?

She can either help her party by remaining mostly silent during the election or make it very difficult for the Democrat candidates and eventual nominee.

