The alleged attack against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett in Chicago has had many twists and turns. Smollett’s family called it an act of domestic terrorism, then police released their only video lead which was less than helpful, followed by news about Smollett’s Subway sandwich. Perhaps the most widely reported part of the story was Smollett’s claim, initially reported by TMZ, that the attackers said “this is MAGA country” during the alleged assault.

With all that in mind, the Chicago Police Department released their original incident report on Monday after a FOIA request:

From original Chicago police incident report in Jussie Smollett case "The primary aggressor was wearing a black mask concealing any facial features, and both offenders were dressed in black." — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 4, 2019

MORE: This is in reference to the original call to police and the man who called them. "He related to R/O's (responding officers) that victim did not want to report offense however he believed it to be in the best interest to." — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 4, 2019

For the "sobriety" part of the report, the victim is listed as "sober". — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 4, 2019

In the original police case report in the Jussie Smollett attack, police say the victim told them "Two unknown males approached him and gained his attention by saying verbatim "Empire fa***t n***er". Victim related that he is an actor on the TV show "Empire"." — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 4, 2019

READ IT: Here's a link to the original Chicago police incident report in the Jussie Smollett case: https://t.co/sSec7mljL8 — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 5, 2019

“This is MAGA country” was reported by TMZ after Smollett’s follow-up interview with police and doesn’t appear in the original Chicago PD report from the night of the alleged attack.

Following a FOIA request, Chicago Police have provided ABC with a first look at the original incident report in the #JussieSmollett investigation. The report notes Smollett didn’t want to report the attack, but the person who did believed it to “be in the best interest to.” pic.twitter.com/zk7BUDEvZZ — 𝕊𝕥𝕖𝕡𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕖 𝕎𝕒𝕤𝕙 (@WashNews) February 4, 2019

Stay tuned.

