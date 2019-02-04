The alleged attack against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett in Chicago has had many twists and turns. Smollett’s family called it an act of domestic terrorism, then police released their only video lead which was less than helpful, followed by news about Smollett’s Subway sandwich. Perhaps the most widely reported part of the story was Smollett’s claim, initially reported by TMZ, that the attackers said “this is MAGA country” during the alleged assault.

With all that in mind, the Chicago Police Department released their original incident report on Monday after a FOIA request:

“This is MAGA country” was reported by TMZ after Smollett’s follow-up interview with police and doesn’t appear in the original Chicago PD report from the night of the alleged attack.

