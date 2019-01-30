Well, it’s comforting to know that the nation’s lawmakers are weighing in on the case of Jussie Smollett, the “Empire” actor who says he was brutally attacked by two white men in Chicago who put a noose around his neck, poured bleach on him, and told him “This is MAGA country.”

Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris are using the “attempted modern-day lynching” to push for passage of legislation that would make lynching a federal crime. And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is going all-in, declaring that this was a racist and homophobic attack, period.

There is no such thing as “racially charged.” This attack was not “possibly” homophobic. It was a racist and homophobic attack. If you don’t like what is happening to our country, then work to change it. It is no one’s job to water down or sugar-coat the rise of hate crimes. https://t.co/QAi0IYtSeR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 30, 2019

I am going to so enjoy this bug-eyed cretin stepping on rakes. https://t.co/0VCWVFav73 — Bohemio of the d'Urbervilles (@El__Bohemio) January 30, 2019

The rise of FAKE hate crimes, I'm sure you meant to say.

If you morons would only give it a day or two before you start with the fake outrage, you might begin to merit some credence.

As it stands, you are just another dupe of a poorly thought-out LARP. https://t.co/b81Imt0Z1p — Sheik Yerbouti, Code Learner (@YerboutiSheik) January 31, 2019

Hate crimes are terrible things, but maybe let the police investigate a little first?

Rafer Weigel is a reporter at Fox 32 in Chicago. He deleted his original tweet that read, “My sources in Chicago PD are telling me this is looking more and more like a hoax,” and followed up with this:

To be clear. I am not accusing #JessieSmollett of lying. I’m saying #ChicagoPD and Chicago FBI have been working round the clock & have found nothing to support it. And given the extremity of his claims and where they allegedly took place it has them skeptical. — Rafer Weigel (@RaferWeigel) January 30, 2019

The New York Daily News reports that Chicago police had found video of the assault, but “it’s unclear exactly what was seen on the video.”

BREAKING: Chicago police confirm they've found surveillance video of the homophobic, racist assault of "Empire" star Jussie Smollett. Photos of the suspects are expected soon.https://t.co/iTHJtqPDFL — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 30, 2019

It’s unclear what exactly was seen on the video, and Chicago police did not immediately return a request for comment.https://t.co/iTHJtqPDFL — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 30, 2019

Denzel was 100% right about you guys…"just be first" — deplorabledereck72 (@dereck72vapes) January 30, 2019

Chicago PD have images of people walking down the street in general vicinity. Reports of video of “assault” are not true. But we do have more evidence of the NY Daily News ASSAULT on the TRUTH.

#FAKENEWS — Mickey Dugan (@Mickey_Dugan) January 31, 2019

No, they didn’t. To quote CPD spot: “detectives located a surveillance camera that shows potential persons of interest wanted for questioning.” https://t.co/JxRFOIZ0yd — Kristen Nicole (@KristeNicoleFOX) January 30, 2019

Compare and contrast: Agenda-driven @nydailynews #SJW headline vs. what CPD *actually* stated. As I asked in my column this morning: How much deader can American journalism get? pic.twitter.com/x1GP40fP0s — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) January 30, 2019

Nowhere in any police statement released yet do they state they have any video of an assault. https://t.co/HTKr7aigeM — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 30, 2019

The entire premise of this tweet is false. — Rusty Weiss 🤔🇺🇸 (@rustyweiss74) January 31, 2019

Let me get this straight: YOU report facts?? Where in this article are the facts? They have found video footage of two 'persons of interest.' Those people may be witnesses. — KEE (@superbucks2050) January 30, 2019

No they didn't. Stop lying. — PeteInJersey (@14NJPete) January 30, 2019

Can journalists please get ONE story right this year — Terri Lynn (@TerriLy75642135) January 30, 2019

That's not what the press release said but nice try — Dino🐻 (@dinok1975) January 30, 2019

This is 100% false. This is why you're the enemy of the people. — Marxi Buster (@ErikGaston6) January 30, 2019

Guess we’ll wait to see what the police come up with? Until then, enjoy this response to a tweet from the president by Smollett:

Shut the hell up you bitch ass nigga. You will continue to run this country further into the ground and risk lives every time you breathe. You’re not the president. Just a dumpster full of hate. FOH. Sick to my stomach that literal shit currently represents America to the world. https://t.co/qoNWllmZIm — Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) January 12, 2018

Update:

And let’s have a round of applause for the New York Daily News:

To clarify a deleted tweet: Chicago police say they’ve found surveillance footage of persons of interest in the attack on “Empire” star Jussie Smollett. https://t.co/iTHJtqPDFL — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 31, 2019

Oh. — Learning to code (@jtLOL) January 31, 2019

If the CPD video confirmed his story about marauding MAGA gangs with nooses and bleach… They would have told us by now. — Jay’s Mom (@GayPatriot) January 31, 2019

Chicago police say detectives have reviewed hundreds of hours of surveillance footage but haven’t found any yet that shows the alleged attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett. https://t.co/zj2fs1MUyX — AP Central U.S. (@APCentralRegion) January 30, 2019

Update:

OMG! Chicago police have released what the New York Daily News described as “surveillance video of the homophobic, racist assault of ‘Empire’ star Jussie Smollett.” Warning: These images could be considered shocking:

BREAKING: Chicago police have released these surveillance images that show persons of interest in the alleged racist and homophobic attack on "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett. https://t.co/JQ6QigszNT pic.twitter.com/7kfz7EBOHm — Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) January 31, 2019

