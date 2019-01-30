Well, it’s comforting to know that the nation’s lawmakers are weighing in on the case of Jussie Smollett, the “Empire” actor who says he was brutally attacked by two white men in Chicago who put a noose around his neck, poured bleach on him, and told him “This is MAGA country.”

Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris are using the “attempted modern-day lynching” to push for passage of legislation that would make lynching a federal crime. And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is going all-in, declaring that this was a racist and homophobic attack, period.

Hate crimes are terrible things, but maybe let the police investigate a little first?

Rafer Weigel is a reporter at Fox 32 in Chicago. He deleted his original tweet that read, “My sources in Chicago PD are telling me this is looking more and more like a hoax,” and followed up with this:

The New York Daily News reports that Chicago police had found video of the assault, but “it’s unclear exactly what was seen on the video.”

Guess we’ll wait to see what the police come up with? Until then, enjoy this response to a tweet from the president by Smollett:

* * *

Update:

And let’s have a round of applause for the New York Daily News:

* * *

Update:

OMG! Chicago police have released what the New York Daily News described as “surveillance video of the homophobic, racist assault of ‘Empire’ star Jussie Smollett.” Warning: These images could be considered shocking:

