Former FBI Director James Comey testified again behind closed doors on Capitol Hill on Monday, and his comments to reporters afterwards sent needles flying off arrogance detectors. What Comey told members of Congress was equally unbelievable. Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe shared one such example:

That from Comey will never stop being unbelievable:

Trending

Yeah, just ask John Brennan!

***

Related:

Rep. Mark Meadows catches James Comey pushing ‘long-ago-debunked’ lie about Steele dossier

‘A snake and a half’: Mollie Hemingway parses James Comey’s definition of ‘private conversation’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FBIHillary ClintonJames Comeyjohn ratcliffe