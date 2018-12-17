If it looks like a grandstanding jackass, and it swims like a grandstanding jackass, and it quacks like a grandstanding jackass … then it probably is a grandstanding jackass.

James Comey, ladies and gentlemen:

"So another day of Hillary Clinton’s emails and the Steele dossier. This while the President … is lying about the FBI, attacking the FBI and attacking the rule of law in this country. How does that make any sense at all?” -Former FBI Director James Comey https://t.co/ADaa3P7fJo pic.twitter.com/ypGdjBj7tX — CNN (@CNN) December 17, 2018

COMEY blasts House Republicans following his testimony: "Someone has to stand up to the fear of Fox News, fear of their base, fear of mean tweets, stand up for the values of this country & not slink away to retirement. Stand up and speak the truth." pic.twitter.com/Ngqdgmoqdj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 17, 2018

Of course Brian Stelter especially loved this bit:

Comey cites "fear of Fox News" https://t.co/xvvFDrbNUx — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 17, 2018

Really, we should just be honored that St. James descended from his heavenly perch to explain to us how we’ve strayed from his path of righteousness.

REPORTER to @Comey: "The FBI's reputation has taken a big hit in the last year, do you share any responsibility in that" Comey: "No" — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) December 17, 2018

This friggin’ guy.

I’ve grown a little tired of this guys schtick….. https://t.co/ziOFE8Vd8L — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 17, 2018

Join the club.

What an insufferable person — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizWFB) December 17, 2018

I'm beginning to suspect he might not have been the best or most impartial person to run the FBI. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 17, 2018

Come on, that's just crazy talk now — Yali Elkin (@yalielkin) December 17, 2018

Heh.

The thing about Mr Comey is that he thinks he is better than you and I and he is not. — 𝙷𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚖𝚙𝚒𝚘𝚗 (@winningatmylife) December 17, 2018

The funny part is @Comey still is too arrogant to realize the damage he caused, long before Trump was President. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) December 17, 2018