Former FBI Director James Comey took questions from reporters after another behind-closed-doors hearing with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, and many on Twitter heard something odd during Comey’s comments:
Did anyone notice the duck asking Comey questions after his questioning?
— Gabriel Bar (@gbar247) December 17, 2018
Wait, is that a duck quaking during this #Comey press conference?
— Ken Farnaso (@kenfarnaso) December 17, 2018
#Comey is on-air now speaking directly to news cameras while a #duck squawks in the background. #wtf
— Jocelyne (@jocelyne) December 17, 2018
In my office right now I can hear both a Comey presser and a duck. I'm so confused.
— Emily Holden (@emilyhholden) December 17, 2018
comey is talking on cnn. why are there duck sounds.
— drew olanoff (@yoda) December 17, 2018
“If it quacks like a duck…”
Please answer the duck's questions Mr Comey 🦆 pic.twitter.com/MZDwUXHo60
— Julie Marie (@DarkSoulNight) December 17, 2018
Most likely possibility:
OK, fess up: which reporter has the duck call ringtone that was ringing during the Comey presser? #ontv #quack
— kim giordano (@supersinga) December 17, 2018
To the reporter with the duck quack ringtone at the Comey presser,
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/glHOBM3jq7
— Amber D. 🎄 (@Amberdofrose) December 17, 2018
But we prefer to believe there was an actual duck there.