Former FBI Director James Comey took questions from reporters after another behind-closed-doors hearing with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, and many on Twitter heard something odd during Comey’s comments:

Did anyone notice the duck asking Comey questions after his questioning? — Gabriel Bar (@gbar247) December 17, 2018

Wait, is that a duck quaking during this #Comey press conference? — Ken Farnaso (@kenfarnaso) December 17, 2018

#Comey is on-air now speaking directly to news cameras while a #duck squawks in the background. #wtf — Jocelyne (@jocelyne) December 17, 2018

In my office right now I can hear both a Comey presser and a duck. I'm so confused. — Emily Holden (@emilyhholden) December 17, 2018

comey is talking on cnn. why are there duck sounds. — drew olanoff (@yoda) December 17, 2018

“If it quacks like a duck…”

Please answer the duck's questions Mr Comey 🦆 pic.twitter.com/MZDwUXHo60 — Julie Marie (@DarkSoulNight) December 17, 2018

Most likely possibility:

OK, fess up: which reporter has the duck call ringtone that was ringing during the Comey presser? #ontv #quack — kim giordano (@supersinga) December 17, 2018

To the reporter with the duck quack ringtone at the Comey presser, Thank you. pic.twitter.com/glHOBM3jq7 — Amber D. 🎄 (@Amberdofrose) December 17, 2018

But we prefer to believe there was an actual duck there.