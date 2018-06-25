You’re well aware that socialist activists have targeted DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen at both a restaurant and at her private residence, but Nielsen’s not the only DHS official getting hate from the left. A staffer had this left on their front porch:
A burned animal carcass was left on a Homeland Security staffer’s porch as threats increase due to immigration policy https://t.co/MTZOkkNufb pic.twitter.com/RP7198hThx
— WTOP (@WTOP) June 25, 2018
Absolutely disgusting:
Around two dozen threat reports were issued in the past few days, primarily against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, according to the same official. Each of these reports is generally related to a specific online threat. All employees are personally contacted by DHS security if they are the target of a violent threat, the official said.
In one example, a senior DHS official living in the Washington. D.C. area found a burnt and decapitated animal on his front porch, according to an official with knowledge of the incident.
Stay classy, lefty activists.
A "senior DHS official living in the Washington. D.C. area found a burnt and decapitated animal on his front porch."#climateofhate #openborders
h/t @WilliamAmos https://t.co/jvkMr0i2Br
— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) June 25, 2018
It’s officially out of control.
Cartel tactics?
— DB 🇺🇸 (@doesbud) June 25, 2018
Exhibit No. 245 that the Left has lost their gotdamn minds… https://t.co/aL5UyIi5Do
— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) June 25, 2018
Fake media calls Trump people NAZIS, literal NAZIS for same policy Obama engaged in.
Ginning up hate mobs is all part of the plan. https://t.co/nIi0jpDXfB
— 'Sources Say' is Greek for 'Fake News' (@NolteNC) June 25, 2018
Lwnj are out of control
— Beanfrompa🇺🇸 (@BeanfromPa) June 25, 2018
This has got to stop!
— J-sue2U (@Jsue2U) June 25, 2018
Among the remaining questions is this:
How does this square with PETA?
— K.V. (@KV8675309) June 25, 2018
