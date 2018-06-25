You’re well aware that socialist activists have targeted DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen at both a restaurant and at her private residence, but Nielsen’s not the only DHS official getting hate from the left. A staffer had this left on their front porch:

Absolutely disgusting:

Around two dozen threat reports were issued in the past few days, primarily against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, according to the same official. Each of these reports is generally related to a specific online threat. All employees are personally contacted by DHS security if they are the target of a violent threat, the official said.

In one example, a senior DHS official living in the Washington. D.C. area found a burnt and decapitated animal on his front porch, according to an official with knowledge of the incident.