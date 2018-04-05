Former CIA Director John Brennan has really brought the drama with past slams on President Trump, and he’s still not finished:

Former President Obama recently saying he hopes to create a million young Barack Obamas must not be the kind of thing that counts as “self-adoration” for Brennan.

Trending

In any case, the ex-CIA chief’s fellow Resistors like his rants so much they’re keeping count:

But one thing’s for sure:

Right!?

However, Brennan’s tweet was the kind of Trump criticism that’ll get somebody a booking on MSNBC:

***

Related:

WHOOPS! John Brennan slings conspiracy mud at Trump after Putin call, gets OBAMA filthy in the process

‘Vicious’! Sharyl Attkisson KO’s John Brennan with rhetorical question of the YEAR

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack Obamabill clintonDonald TrumpGeorge W. BushJohn Brennan