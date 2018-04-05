Former CIA Director John Brennan has really brought the drama with past slams on President Trump, and he’s still not finished:

“Still Rising: Rasmussen Poll Shows Donald Trump Approval Ratings Now at 51 Percent” https://t.co/q80PaE0gQo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2018

I served 6 Presidents, 3 Rs & 3Ds. I directly supported Clinton, Bush 43, and Obama. While I didn't agree with all their policy choices, I admired and respected all of them, as they put country above their personal interests. Not so with you, as your self adoration is disgraceful https://t.co/A1brb0HW3V — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) April 5, 2018

Former President Obama recently saying he hopes to create a million young Barack Obamas must not be the kind of thing that counts as “self-adoration” for Brennan.

Did you already forget that Obama said he wants to have a million more like him? Self adoration? Look no further than Obama. — Clayton Plourde (@ClaytonPlourde) April 5, 2018

So tweeting a picture of yourself for every holiday and celebrity birthday as Obama did was not self adoration? — Geoffrey Longo (@GeoffLongo) April 5, 2018

You must have looked the other way on Obama’s and Bill Clinton’s self adoration. Oh wait. They’re Dems. — Captain Jim Albright (@CaptMidnight49) April 5, 2018

Who in all of American History practiced more "self-adoration" than Obama? He is the undisputed king of all narcissists.🤢 — Gerald Simpkins (@GeraldSimpkins) April 5, 2018

Are you kidding, who is more guilty of self adoration than the Obama’s? — Politics101 (@NBfromLB) April 5, 2018

Obama “Mr I, Me, My” had no self adoration? Ah. He didn’t relief you of your duties so he gets a pass. Enjoy your retirement #AmericaFirst #MAGA — LiveFreeorDie Report (@LiveFreeorDieR) April 5, 2018

In any case, the ex-CIA chief’s fellow Resistors like his rants so much they’re keeping count:

But one thing’s for sure:

If Trump believes the "deep state" is against him, its former department heads have done little to disabuse him of that notion. https://t.co/iY3gdddpbw — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) April 5, 2018

Right!?

However, Brennan’s tweet was the kind of Trump criticism that’ll get somebody a booking on MSNBC:

Fmr CIA Director John Brennan joins me at 2pm EST on @MSNBC https://t.co/1qZpDgrXvU — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) April 5, 2018

