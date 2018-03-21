The firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe sent ex-CIA Director John Brennan off the rails, but President Trump’s phone call to congratulate Vladimir Putin on winning the recent election in Russia has totally pushed Brennan over the edge. Bring on the conspiracy theories:

Brennan obviously thought such calls were no basis for spreading such rumors during the previous administration:

Pay no attention to the former president behind the curtain!

Care to answer that, Mr. Brennan? … Mr. Brennan!?

It’s even funnier after reading Brennan’s Twitter bio: “Nonpartisan American.”

