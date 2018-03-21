The firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe sent ex-CIA Director John Brennan off the rails, but President Trump’s phone call to congratulate Vladimir Putin on winning the recent election in Russia has totally pushed Brennan over the edge. Bring on the conspiracy theories:

Ex-CIA Dir. John Brennan: “I think he is afraid of the Russian president. They may have something on him personally… the fact that he has had this fawning attitude toward Mr. Putin… I think continues to say to me that he does have something to fear.” https://t.co/WKf6nwSfXq — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 21, 2018

Brennan obviously thought such calls were no basis for spreading such rumors during the previous administration:

Seems like the bias & stupidity of the left is still thriving at MSNBC & with its supporters. Prior presidents have congratulated Putin on re-election: pic.twitter.com/9UBWC7Vd9j — Guess Who Is (@ConfusedPOLs) March 21, 2018

Pay no attention to the former president behind the curtain!

What does Russia have on members of the Obama administration, personally, Mr. Director? https://t.co/XXW4TlaEDz — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) March 21, 2018

Care to answer that, Mr. Brennan? … Mr. Brennan!?

"They may have something on him personally." John Brennan, an MSNBC analyst who once had something to do with intelligence, continues to push a discredited conspiracy theory. If our press had any integrity, he would be a laughing stock. https://t.co/AfSomOEgiY — Mike (@Doranimated) March 21, 2018

The Russian president may have something on Brennan personally too. Or on me. Or on you. Brennan doesn't know anything here that any caller to a Pacifica show doesn't know. He's just blathering irresponsibly. https://t.co/ERNNYva52v — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 21, 2018

It’s even funnier after reading Brennan’s Twitter bio: “Nonpartisan American.”