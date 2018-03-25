We’re not sure whether to laugh or be totally freaked out by this headline.

Both are probably appropriate reactions.

Obama says he wants to create "a million young Barack Obamas" https://t.co/3zN1qf7UjD pic.twitter.com/NihhZ2b9YE — The Hill (@thehill) March 25, 2018

What’s he talking about, you ask?

He told an audience in Japan that he wants to create a million of himself (how creepy does that sound?) through his foundation in order to continue carrying the baton of “human progress.”

“If I could do that effectively, then — you know — I would create a hundred or a thousand or a million young Barack Obamas or Michelle Obamas,” Obama said. “Or, the next group of people who could take that baton in that relay race that is human progress.”

Mmmmmk, then.

Obama has never seemed too bothered with humility.

OMG the Clone Wars are finally about to start 😱 https://t.co/SzjtjGIzEc — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) March 25, 2018

There are SO MANY different directions this quote could be taken, but we’ll just leave you with this thought: If we had a million Barack Obama clones, the selfie stick industry would boom.