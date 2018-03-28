The announcement that a question about citizenship will be added to the 2020 Census has caused quite a stir:

The state of California is suing the Trump administration over the question, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren is among the triggered Dems:

She seems worried about something, not unlike Nancy Pelosi. Dems say they’re worried about the accuracy of the Census, but they seem to be more concerned that it could be a little too accurate.

However, what Dems are flipping out about in regards to the Census is nothing unprecedented:

Would Warren care to explain one thing?

And scratching just a little more beneath the surface, that concern coming from Warren is pretty darn funny:

LOL!

***

