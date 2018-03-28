The announcement that a question about citizenship will be added to the 2020 Census has caused quite a stir:

Citizenship question being added to 2020 census; Planned Parenthood joins those protesting https://t.co/zqOqmlaGBd — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 27, 2018

The Trump administration is adding a question about citizenship status to the census for the first time since 1950. Here’s why that matters. pic.twitter.com/nfYidKTQeS — HuffPost (@HuffPost) March 27, 2018

The state of California is suing the Trump administration over the question, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren is among the triggered Dems:

The census must count every person. Our Constitution demands it. Our democracy requires it. @realDonaldTrump is jeopardizing its accuracy by adding an unnecessary citizenship question. I stand with former Census directors from both parties in opposing this terrible decision. https://t.co/UEutSiYsdK — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 27, 2018

She seems worried about something, not unlike Nancy Pelosi. Dems say they’re worried about the accuracy of the Census, but they seem to be more concerned that it could be a little too accurate.

However, what Dems are flipping out about in regards to the Census is nothing unprecedented:

Jefferson first requested the question in 1800. The Census continuously and without controversy asked a question on citizenship from 1890 to 1950–years when the foreign-born population was higher than today. The ACS continues to ask this question to this day. Stop the hyperbole. https://t.co/usyzLu1QWu — Mike Gonzalez (@Gundisalvus) March 28, 2018

One in six people got that question in the previous census counts and you said nothing https://t.co/QZv2WodLeK — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) March 27, 2018

Would Warren care to explain one thing?

How is asking a question not counting? https://t.co/LCTrAoKwlH — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 28, 2018

And scratching just a little more beneath the surface, that concern coming from Warren is pretty darn funny:

Elizabeth Warren concerned about accuracy on US Census questionnaires 😆 😂 — The Right Wing M 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) March 27, 2018

LOL!

