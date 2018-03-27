As Twitchy told you Monday night, the Commerce Department announced that the Trump administration would be adding a citizenship question to the 2020 Census. The announcement sparked some backlash (including from Planned Parenthood).

Almost immediately California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the state would sue the Trump administration, challenging the legality of the question on the Census:

California attorney general announces the state will sue the Trump administration over added census question https://t.co/aPVdceODQY — Jon Passantino (@passantino) March 27, 2018

#BREAKING: Filing suit against @realdonaldtrump's Administration over decision to add #citizenship question on #2020Census. Including the question is not just a bad idea — it is illegal: https://t.co/vW8sa7khq9 — Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra) March 27, 2018

The California AG’s been busy lately:

Why not? They've sued him for everything else… https://t.co/P7jkpFzDn0 — Grace Winterwood (@WinterwoodGrace) March 27, 2018

They’ve been protesting the Trump administration in every way with the exception of refusing to accept federal dollars.

Good luck with that😂😂😂 — KandissGiebenrathMoran (@KandissM1) March 27, 2018

This really isn’t news to most of us, but a California Democrat admitted publicly that illegal aliens are the key to them winning elections. This is why open borders and resisting all Voter ID laws are so important to the Left. https://t.co/WNfk533U8N — Brian D (@UCBearcat90) March 27, 2018

It's illegal to ask if you are an American citizen on a CENSUS in America. I hate this guy. https://t.co/aOKzVC3Y8x — ɭ๏ɭค💋 (@DropTha_Mic25) March 27, 2018

The Federal government is in charge of the census. It is a constitutional responsibility. Nothing in the constitution that says the states get input or a veto. https://t.co/RlUobsz49I — Terri (@River_City) March 27, 2018

The federal government is also in charge of immigration laws but that hasn’t stopped certain cities and states from ignoring them. We’ll see where this lawsuit goes.