As Twitchy told you Monday night, the Commerce Department announced that the Trump administration would be adding a citizenship question to the 2020 Census. The announcement sparked some backlash (including from Planned Parenthood).

Almost immediately California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the state would sue the Trump administration, challenging the legality of the question on the Census:

The California AG’s been busy lately:

They’ve been protesting the Trump administration in every way with the exception of refusing to accept federal dollars.

The federal government is also in charge of immigration laws but that hasn’t stopped certain cities and states from ignoring them. We’ll see where this lawsuit goes.

